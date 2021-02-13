NovaIllustrated - Game Preview: Creighton

Villanova faces a tough test when it travels to take on No. 19 Creighton on Saturday. The Bluejays come in with a 15-5 record, 11-4 in the Big East.

KenPom ranks Creighton 20th overall, 17th offensively and 40th defensively. Haslametrics, meanwhile, has the Bluejays 17th overall, 13th offensively and 37th defensively. “Really one of the best offensive teams in the country who have really improved defensively this year,” Jay Wright said.

Creighton is efficient putting the ball in the basket. KenPom ranks the Bluejays 10th in effective field goal percentage, 63rd in 3-point shooting and 9th in 2-point shooting. Likewise, Haslametrics ranks them 7th in field goal percentage, powered by their ability to convert near-proximity attempts (2nd best in the country). Creighton will take its fair share of 3s, and likes to play at a fast pace, ranking 42nd in average possession length.

Balance is another offensive plus for Creighton, as five Bluejays average double figures led by Denzel Mahoney with 14.5 points per game. Mahoney also chips in 4.7 rebounds and 1.5 steals. Marcus Zegarowski isn’t far behind with 14.4 points, adding 4.3 assists, four rebounds, and 1.3 steals. He has connected on 39.7% of his 3-point attempts. Damien Jefferson averages 12.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 1.5 steals. Christian Bishop adds 11.6 points and 5.6 rebounds, while Mitch Ballock chips in 10.4 points on 39.1% 3-point shooting.

“This team’s really good,” Wright said. “They’re similar to us, offensively they have so many weapons it’s very difficult to concentrate on one guy. You gotta play good team defense and you gotta be ready to adjust during the game, see who gets hot.”

“What Bishop brings, kind of like (Qudus) Wahab, is that roller to the rim that is really dynamic,” Wright continued. “They throw it up to him, he’s super athletic. The other thing about Bishop, he’s got great speed. He runs the floor extremely well and he can face the basket. You add that to four of the best perimeter players in the country in Zegarowski, Mahoney, Jefferson, and Ballock, they’ve got all the answers. We’re gonna have to be ready to adjust to see which one really gets it going and try to play off stopping that guy because they find the hot hand really well.”

Defensively, Creighton makes it difficult for opponents to put the ball in the basket, ranking 45th in opponent’s effective field goal percentage and 25th in opponent’s 2-point field goal percentage. The Bluejays are good at defending without fouling and don’t send opponents to the line frequently.

Creighton also defends the mid-range extremely well, ranking 10th, and excel at forcing opponents into taking mid-range shots. Creighton does a great job overall forcing opponents to take the kind of shots it wants them to take. “That’s what they’re very good at, and the way they force you is they identify the situations that you try to get your shooters shots and where you get your scorers the ball, they take that away,” Wright said. “Then they give you other opportunities that you don’t really practice. They’re shots, but they’re not shots that come out of your offense. They’re very, very good at that.”

Wright said that he has addressed that ability in practice. “To combat that you gotta try to prepare knowing the shots they’re going to give you and try to prepare for that in practice,” Wright said. “We’ll see how we respond to that.”

Creighton is also good at attacking the opposing offense’s individual parts. “They do a great job of really knowing your personnel and taking away each guy’s individual tendencies,” Wright said. “A lot of teams know it, but they can’t execute taking away your tendencies. They (Creighton) seem to do that better than anybody.”

Clearly, Creighton does a lot well and has a lot of ways to make things difficult for the opponent. That’s why the Bluejays hold those impressive KenPom and Haslametrics rankings and why they are ranked No. 19 in the country coming into Saturday’s game.

However, they certainly haven’t been perfect and there are some weaknesses that have emerged.

The Bluejays haven’t been great on the offensive glass and have been relatively ineffective at converting the second-chance opportunities they do get. Also, Creighton doesn’t get to the foul line often and have struggled to convert when they do, ranking 284th in free throw percentage with a mark of just 66.4%. Creighton also doesn’t force a ton of turnovers.

There will be plenty to keep an eye on Saturday evening.

The 3-point line stands out. Both teams enjoy shooting the 3 and both are above average at knocking it down from deep. The team to get the better of the long-range battle will have an advantage.

We’ll watch the free throw line as well. Creighton doesn’t get there often but also doesn’t send opponents there frequently. In addition, the Bluejays struggle from the line when they get there, something that can be especially important in close games.

We’ll also be keeping a close eye on the rebounding battle, in particular Villanova’s work on the offensive glass. Creighton has struggled against opponents who have generated second-chance opportunities and who have been able to convert those opportunities. Villanova’s offensive rebounding numbers and the second-chance points tally could be indicative of how the game will play out.

Finally, we’ll be keeping an eye on pace. We mentioned Creighton isn’t shy about getting out and running. Furthermore, the Bluejays have struggled against teams that can control the pace. If Villanova can slow the game down it will have an advantage.

Creighton presents an interesting matchup, and this should be a tight game. It will be an excellent test for the Wildcats, who have started to reestablish some momentum after the loss to St. John’s.

The game is scheduled for a 5 p.m. tipoff on FOX.