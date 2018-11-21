It’s safe to say we can assume nothing about the Villanova Wildcats right now. And so on Thanksgiving day, when the ‘Cats look to bounce back from their first back-to-back defeats is forever against a Canisius team that, on paper, ‘Nova should be able to beat, we’ll humbly admit that we have no idea what to expect. And we certainly won’t be assuming a Villanova win, despite what the numbers say. So, as ‘Nova Nation awaits Thursday’s game with anticipation and a bit of anxiety, let’s dig in and get familiar with the opponent.

The Golden Griffins beat Bucknell to open the season before losing to Albany and getting blown out by Florida State.

Again, the numbers paint an encouraging picture for the Wildcats. Villanova scores more points and surrenders less points. The Golden Griffins have a -10.6 scoring margin. The ‘Cats grab more rebounds, hand out more assists, and swat more blocks. The only traditional areas where Canisius holds an edge are field goal percentage (42 to 41.6) and steals (7.7 to 4.3).

Individually, Canisius is led by 6’5” sophomore guard Takal Molson and his 21.3 points,5.3 rebounds, and 3.3 assists. He is supported by 6’5” junior Isaiah Reese, who chips in 12 points, six rebounds and two assists and by 5’10” junior Malik Johnson and his 10.3 points, 2.7 rebounds and 2.7 assists. No other Golden Griffin averages more than six points per game.

As a team, Canisius has been average offensively. They average 0.87 points per possession, ranking in the 31st percentile per Synergy Sports. They struggle in spot ups, have been poor in transition, and have been ineffective utilizing the pick and roll ballhandler.

However, there is cause for concern for the Villanova defense. Canisius ranks “excellent” off cuts and in isolation and “very good” off screens. We’ve seen the ‘Cats struggle to guard one-on-one, and any offensive action that requires communication and decision making from ‘Nova has caused nightmares. We saw both Michigan and Furman exploit those weaknesses with frightening success.

Johnson is the most threatening shooter, knocking down 55.6 percent from deep in three attempts per game. Molson may be the target to force to beat you with the jump shot, as he has hit just 21.7 percent from 3.

Molson has been lethal when cutting, netting two points per possession. Jalanni White, Dantai St. Louis, and Scott Hitchon have been effective cutting as well.

Molson, Johnson, and Reese have all been effective in isolation.

Reese and Jonathan Sanks have been the most productive Golden Griffins utilizing screens.

Until the ‘Cats show any ability to defend these areas, the can expect to continue to see heavy doses of motion and screens, especially against teams that are effective at running those types of plays.

It has been a struggle defensively for Canisius. The Golden Griffins allow one point per possession, ranking in just the 5th percentile while surrendering over 80 points per game.

They have had trouble defending shooters. Per KenPom, they rank 342nd in opponent’s effective field goal percentage, 336th in opponent’s 3-point percentage, and 295th in opponent’s 2-point percentage.

The Golden Griffins have had trouble stopping teams in transition. They have also struggled with cuts and isolation and have been susceptible on the offensive glass.

Johnson and Reese have been the team’s best overall defenders, but Reese has had difficulty defending shooters.

One red flag for Villanova offensively is that Canisius has been effective creating turnovers. The team averages 7.7 steals per game and has created a turnover on 22.4 percent of opponent’s possessions. The Wildcats have struggled to take care of the ball this season, so turnovers could become a factor.

Conventional wisdom tells you Villanova should win this game. But after seeing the Wildcats perform in the last two games and noticing that Canisius has some strengths in areas where Villanova struggles, it’s fair if you’re not feeling overly confident.

One would expect Villanova to come out hyper-focused and quite angry. But one would have also expected that on Saturday after the drubbing at the hands of Michigan on Wednesday, and while the ‘Cats played better against Furman it was far from the performance ‘Nova Nation was hoping to see. Villanova desperately needs a win, and it will be interesting to see how they respond.







