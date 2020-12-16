NovaIllustrated - Game Preview: Butler

We knew the 2020-21 season would be a strange one, and Villanova has already experienced plenty of that three or so weeks in. On Wednesday, the Wildcats will get another taste of that strangeness. First, it will be their first time playing a home game in 2020-21 after playing their first six games on road or neutral courts. It’s the latest the ‘Cats have had their first home game, in terms of games played, since 2003-04 when they played seven games on road and neutral courts. It’s also the latest date of a ‘Nova home opener since 1992, when the Wildcats opened at home on Dec. 22. Even more strange, the Wildcats, who have played six games, will host Butler, who has played just a single game so far.

Amid the COVID-19 disruptions, the Bulldogs haven’t taken the floor since Nov. 25, a win over Western Michigan. As such, the numbers we have on Butler should be taken with a grain of salt and it will be difficult to get a full feel for the Bulldogs.

The unique circumstances have also forced Jay Wright and the Wildcats to alter the way they have prepared for the game. “It has altered because normally by the time we get into Big East play we’ve watched eight, nine games how teams played and we have last year, so we have pretty good feel by the time we get to Big East play,” Wright said. “Not this time.”

Complicating matters for Wright is the fact that of the seven Butler players who played double-figure minutes in the first game, four of them are newcomers: Grad transfer Jair Bolden and a trio of freshman in Chuck Harris, JaKobe Coles and Myles Tate. Wright noted that this was a bit of an issue in the Georgetown game as well. “Even Georgetown was a little bit that way (unfamiliar/tough scout), they played three or four games, they had a lot of new guys,” Wright said. “I think Georgetown’s point guard Harris kinda surprised us a little bit, not how good he was, just that he shot it more than we thought he would.” Butler presents an even more pronounced challenge in that way. “We’re very concerned about Butler that way,” Wright said. “They’ve got a freshman guard, you kind of know Thompson, Bolden we haven’t played against before, he’s a transfer. You know (Bryce) Nze, you know (Bryce) Golden, (Bo) Hodges we’ve watched East Tennessee State film but we don’t know what he’s gonna do for Butler or how they’re gonna use him.” Hodges is awaiting a decision from the NCAA on whether all transfers will be cleared to play this season. A vote on that is expected this afternoon. In addition, it has been announced that Golden won’t play tonight against Villanova.

Here’s what we do know about Butler. The Bulldogs defeated Western Michigan 66-62. They shot 40.4% from the floor, 25% from 3, and 62.5% from the line. Western Michigan shot 46% from the floor, 50% from 3, and 70% from the line. Butler was outrebounded 34-32, dished out seven assists on 23 made baskets, and forced 13 turnovers (seven steals) while committing just six.

As expected, Thompson led the way with 21 points and four assists. He earned 11 trips to the line, converting eight. Bolden added 15 points and nine rebounds and took seven 3s, four more than any other Bulldog. No other Bulldog reached double figures. Nze scored nine, Golden six, Tate four, Coles four, and Harris seven.

The performance puts Butler at No. 61 in the KenPom rankings, 69th offensively and 55th defensively. The positives that stand out for Butler are those seven steals, having just six turnovers, and limiting Western Michigan to just two offensive rebounds. The shooting was an issue, especially from 3, as was the 3-point defense.

Again, it’s hard to draw a lot of conclusions from one game, especially with so many new pieces. As Wright noted, Villanova is familiar with Thompson, Nze, and Golden but that leaves a lot of unknowns, especially with the news that Golden is out.

Now, while this does present problems for Villanova from a scouting and preparation perspective, there is another side to the coin. Integrating so many new pieces and building the cohesion necessary to fulfill a team’s potential takes both time and game action, both things Butler has lacked through the early part of the season. In addition, coming off a three-week layoff, rust is a legitimate concern for the Bulldogs. “I hope the positives are they’re a little rusty, I hope,” Wright said while also noting he won’t be counting on that. “It’s hard to do a really intense scouting report on them because you don’t wanna make distinct decisions on one game,” Wright continued. “So it will go both ways.”

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl shared a similar sentiment while noting that the team will focus on what it can control. “It could be both,” Robinson-Earl said. “It could be we don’t have a lot of film on them so they could have a lot of things we’re not aware of, but it could be an advantage maybe they’re not as in tip-top form for them, but we’re just going out and just playing 40 minutes and living with the result that happens.”

Likewise, Collin Gillespie is comfortable with the prep Villanova has been able to do. “There’s definitely many challenges to it,” Gillespie said. “Our coaches have done a great job of preparing us and getting us a scouting report and I think it’s our job now to just follow the scouting report and as long as we follow that I think we’ll be in a good position.”

It’s another unique circumstance in a season that has already been full of them and it will be interesting to see how the team responds and how things play out on the court.

The game is scheduled for a 7 p.m. tip on FS1.

Notes:

Jay Wright will be going for his 600th career win Wednesday night.