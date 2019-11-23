On Sunday, Villanova will play for yet another early-season tournament championship and will get the opportunity for a top 25 win in the process when it takes on No. 24 Baylor.

The Bears defeated Coastal Carolina 77-65 in the semifinals. ‘Nova and Baylor also hold a common opponent in Ohio. The ‘Cats defeated the Bobcats 78-54, while Baylor took care of them 76-53.

Overall, Baylor is 4-1. The Bears have beaten Central Arkansas, Texas State, Ohio, and Coastal Carolina. They dropped a three-point decision to Washington.

Baylor averages 78.8 points per game and gives up 61.8. It has pulled down 37.4 rebounds and is shooting 44.8 percent from the floor and 37.8 percent from three.

The Bears land at No. 15 in the KenPom rankings, 24th offensively and 16th defensively.

Two KenPom numbers really stand out. The Bears are 16th in offensive rebounding percentage and 17th in forced turnover percentage. However, Baylor has had some trouble defending the three-point line.

Baylor has stuck to a seven-man rotation. Guards Jared Butler and MaCio Teague lead the way. Butler is averaging 18.8 points, 3.6 assists, three rebounds, and two steals. He’s also connecting on 53.1 percent of his three-point attempts. Teague chips in 15.2 points, 4.6 rebounds, three assists, and 1.2 steals. He’s shooting a respectable 39.4 percent from three.

Freddie Gillespie rounds out the double-figure scorers for Baylor with an even 10 points per game. He adds eight rebounds, two steals, 1.6 blocks, and an assist.

Guards Devonte Bandoo (9.2 ppg), Mark Vital (8.6), and Davion Mitchell (8.4) provide support, as does forward Tristan Clark (5.0).

Looking at the numbers from Synergy Sports, Baylor ranks in the 72nd percentile offensively.

The Bears have been decent in spot-up situations and in isolation but have excelled utilizing the pick and roll ballhandler and in transition.

As you would expect from the traditional stats, Butler and Teague are the most efficient offensive players. Both can initiate the pick and roll and have shot the ball well.

Defensively the Bears place in the 79th percentile.

They’ve defended the pick and roll well and been decent defending spot-ups despite having some issues on the perimeter.

Butler and Gillespie are the individual defenders to attack while Teague and Mitchell have been good.

Taking care of the ball will be key for the ‘Cats. Baylor has been good at forcing miscues, and ‘Nova has been up and down taking care of the ball.

Containing Butler and Teague overall and guarding Butler and Mitchell well at the point of attack should be keys defensively.

Keeping Baylor off the offensive glass will be key as well.

‘Nova fans will be looking for a repeat performance of the first two games in Myrtle Beach, where the Wildcats have played very good basketball. Baylor poses a strong test and a great opportunity to build the resume as ‘Nova tries to claim a seventh-straight November title.

The game will tip-off at 5 PM Sunday on ESPN.







