Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-23 14:10:34 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Four Takeaways From Villanova's Win Over Oklahoma State

Josh Naso • NovaIllustrated.com
@JoshNaso
Publisher

Villanova secured a solid, wire-to-wire victory over Oklahoma State Friday afternoon, earning a spot in the AdvoCare Invitational title game in the process. As we wait to find out who Sunday’s oppo...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}