Four Takeaways From Nova-Creighton
Considering the circumstances, Villanova put forth a concerning effort against Creighton on Wednesday. The ‘Cats need overtime to overcome the Bluejays despite the fact that they were playing at ho...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news