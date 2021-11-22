Four takeaways from loss to Purdue
Villanova suffered a disappointing defeat at the hands of Purdue on Sunday, fumbling away an 11-point second-half lead and missing out on an opportunity for a huge early-season win. Here are four t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news