Four Takeaways From Loss to Providence
It was a disappointing Saturday for Villanova at Providence. After an ugly first half, the ‘Cats staged an epic comeback, erasing the deficit and taking the lead only to come up just short in the e...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news