Four Takeaways From Loss to Georgetown
Things did not go well for Villanova at the Big East tournament, as the ‘Cats fell 72-71 to Georgetown in their opening matchup. On multiple occasions, the Wildcats looked primed to win the game, b...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news