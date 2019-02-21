Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-21 11:55:56 -0600') }} basketball Edit

Four Takeaways From Loss to Georgetown

Josh Naso • NovaIllustrated.com
@JoshNaso
Publisher

On Wednesday night, Villanova fans got the exact opposite of what they were hoping for as the ‘Cats fell to Georgetown 85-73 in what proved to be a concerning performance. Let’s look at our takeawa...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}