



We continue to inch closer to the start of the 2018-19 college hoops season, and as we do preseason rankings are pouring out. In addition to the first AP poll of the season coming out, we’ve also seen the initial Ken Pom rankings. ESPN joined the parade over the weekend, releasing its own version of a top 25 in the form of its power rankings.

ESPN viewed Villanova similarly to the AP voters, as the Cats found themselves in the exact same spot, No. 9.

Seven of the eight teams ahead of Nova in ESPN’s rankings (Kansas, Kentucky, Duke, Nevada, Gonzaga, North Carolina, Tennessee) were also ahead of it in the AP poll, although the order was slightly shuffled. The only difference was ESPN had Virginia ranked lower but instead slotted Auburn ahead of Villanova.

As we mentioned in our reaction to the AP poll, nine seems like a perfectly reasonable and appropriate spot for the Cats to start the season. Yes, Nova lost four key producers from last year’s title team to the NBA, but it returns two potential breakout stars in Phil Booth and Eric Paschall while adding a top 10 recruiting class and one of the best grad transfers on the market. Plus, it’s tough to ignore what the Cats have accomplished over the last five years.

We assumed Villanova might be a bit lower than a usual defending national champion, as it’s fair to question how the program will handle the loss of production and how a program that is so accustomed to continuity will react to relying on so many new faces. We’ve said all summer we expect the Cats to start the season in the 8-15 range, and that is bearing out.

Here’s what ESPN writer Jeff Borzello had to say about Nova:

“Jay Wright is in an unfamiliar spot. Villanova being the favorite in the Big East is not unusual, of course, but the Wildcats needing to replace four NBA draft picks is not an every-year occurrence. Coming off two national championships in three seasons, Villanova is now one of the elite programs in college basketball -- even if it takes a step back this season.”

One interesting difference between the AP poll and ESPN’s power rankings is that ESPN was more impressed with the Big East. No other Big East program cracked the AP’s top 25, although Marquette was right on the fringe and five Big East teams received votes. ESPN included not only Marquette (22) but also St. John’s (25) in its rankings.

We mentioned that Ken Pom was particularly bullish on the Big East even as some analysts expect a down year from the conference. ESPN is giving the conference more credit than the AP voters, and it will be interesting to see how things play out with the coach’s poll and the other computer rankings.

For now, the Cats enter another season as a top 10 team.