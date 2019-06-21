Another Villanova Wildcat is taking his talents to the NBA, as Eric Paschall has been selected by the Golden State Warriors with the 41st overall selection.

Paschall joins a long list of recent former Wildcats to reach the NBA, and hopefully he will be able to carve out a role for himself with the Warriors.

For Paschall, there’s a lot to like about the fit in Golden State. Even with the uncertainty surrounding free agency, the Warriors have Steph Curry and Draymond Green, and will likely retain Klay Thompson, putting Paschall on a team where he should have time to adapt to the NBA game. Green’s presence is particularly interesting, as his build and style of play could provide a blueprint to a successful NBA career for Paschall.

Regardless, it should be fun to watch Paschall’s NBA journey as he represents Villanova at the highest level of basketball.