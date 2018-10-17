Eric Paschall, Phil Booth Named Top 100 Players by CBS Sports
As we inch closer to the start of the 2018-19 college basketball season, outlets continue to put out previews and predictions. On Wednesday, CBS Sports released its list of the Top 101 Players in college hoops this season, with two Wildcats making the list.
The list was compiled by Matt Norlander, Chip Patterson, Gary Parrish and Kyle Boone. Eric Paschall checked in at No. 17 while Phil Booth landed at No. 58.
Here’s what Patterson had to say about Paschall:
“Nothing beats the excitement surrounding a player with a breakout effort for the defending champs in the Final Four. Paschall was named to the Final Four All-Tournament Team after a 24-point performance on 10-for-11 shooting against Kansas in the national semifinal. In his final season of eligibility, look for Paschall to be a steadying presence in Villanova's efforts to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.”
Obviously Paschall’s breakout performance in the national semifinal against Kansas earned national attention. But Paschall played an integral role for the ‘Cats all season long, averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. The most fascinating development of Paschall’s season was his three-point shooting. After starting the season an abysmal 1-25 from deep, he finished with a three-point percentage of 35.6 after knocking down 35 of his final 76 attempts (46%).
Paschall spent his first two years on the Main Line doing the dirty work and whatever was asked of him. Now he gets his opportunity as one of the lead dogs, and if the little bit we’ve seen of him this preseason is any indication, he’s ready. It would be hard to design a better breakout situation/candidate.
Norlander broke down Phil Booth:
“You know how there are 3-5 guys every season in college hoops who get joked about as though they're on the seven-year plan? Booth is going to be one of those guys this season, which stems from the fact he was vital to Villanova's 2016 national title, when he was a freshman. Booth isn't the most athletic guy, not the best shooter, not the toughest defender. He's just a damn smart college basketball player.”
Jokes aside, the experience and knowledge Booth has gained in his time at Villanova will be invaluable for the Wildcats this season. The undisputed leader in 2018-19, Booth will be tasked with passing that knowledge on to an anomalously young Villanova team and with leading them through the inevitable storms that arise during a college basketball season.
In addition to leading the ‘Cats on the court, Booth will be responsible for preparing the next crop of Villanova leaders to follow in his footsteps, continuing the tradition that started with players like Ryan Arcidiacono and Daniel Ochefu and was passed to Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson. That player-led leadership has become a staple of the Villanova program during the recent run of success and has been a pillar of that success.
The highlight of Booth’s college career to date, scoring 20 points in the 2016 national championship game, got overshadowed by Kris Jenkins’ shot for the ages. Now, like Paschall, he gets his opportunity to be a focal point.
With Villanova facing one of its most uncertain seasons in recent memory, it will be up to Booth and Paschall to not only carry the team through this season, but to prepare them to be able to continue Villanova’s run of excellence going forward. Fortunately, they appear up for the task.