



As we inch closer to the start of the 2018-19 college basketball season, outlets continue to put out previews and predictions. On Wednesday, CBS Sports released its list of the Top 101 Players in college hoops this season, with two Wildcats making the list.

The list was compiled by Matt Norlander, Chip Patterson, Gary Parrish and Kyle Boone. Eric Paschall checked in at No. 17 while Phil Booth landed at No. 58.

Here’s what Patterson had to say about Paschall:

“Nothing beats the excitement surrounding a player with a breakout effort for the defending champs in the Final Four. Paschall was named to the Final Four All-Tournament Team after a 24-point performance on 10-for-11 shooting against Kansas in the national semifinal. In his final season of eligibility, look for Paschall to be a steadying presence in Villanova's efforts to make another deep run in the NCAA Tournament.”

Obviously Paschall’s breakout performance in the national semifinal against Kansas earned national attention. But Paschall played an integral role for the ‘Cats all season long, averaging 10.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 2.2 assists. The most fascinating development of Paschall’s season was his three-point shooting. After starting the season an abysmal 1-25 from deep, he finished with a three-point percentage of 35.6 after knocking down 35 of his final 76 attempts (46%).

Paschall spent his first two years on the Main Line doing the dirty work and whatever was asked of him. Now he gets his opportunity as one of the lead dogs, and if the little bit we’ve seen of him this preseason is any indication, he’s ready. It would be hard to design a better breakout situation/candidate.