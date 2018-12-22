Villanova got back on track Saturday, ending a two-game skid with an impressive 81-58 win over UConn at Madison Square Garden.

After a tight first half that ended with the teams tied at 30, the ‘Cats put forth a vintage effort in the second half, hitting another gear and running away with the game. ‘Nova was excellent at both ends of the floor in the second half, earning a convincing win and delivering some encouragement in the process.

Perhaps the biggest story of the day was the performance of Jahvon Quinerly, who got extended minutes in the absence of Collin Gillespie, who is going through concussion protocol. Quinerly responded well and settled in nicely as the game wore on. He finished with 10 points, four assists, two rebounds and a steal and turned the ball over just once. We’ll touch more on Quinerly’s performance in our deeper dives into the game.

The senior leaders were fantastic for the ‘Cats on Saturday.

Eric Paschall finished with 21 points on 7-12 shooting and 4-7 from 3. He added six rebounds, five assists, two steals and a block, doing a bit of everything. He also did a great job managing early foul trouble. After picking up this third late in the first half, Paschall didn’t commit a foul in the second half and was able to stay on the court.

Phil Booth added 18 of his own on a perfect 6-6 from the floor and 2-2 from 3. He added seven assists and seven rebounds, and did a fantastic job setting the tone early as the primary ballhandler.

Joe Cremo stepped into the starting lineup for Gillespie, contributing 11 points on 4-5 and 3-3. He added three rebounds and a steal.

It wasn’t all good for Villanova, as the ‘Cats committed 19 turnovers. That’s easy to overlook when you win by 23, but it’s certainly not sustainable. Most concerning, Booth and Paschall combined for nine giveaways.

However, there was a lot to like about Villanova’s performance, and we’ll dig into all of it over the next few days.