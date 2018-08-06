



It’s been almost two weeks since the full non-conference schedule was released, and now, as we await movement from Nova targets on the recruiting front, we’ll dig into the non-conference in an effort to get a feel for what to expect.

The “Warm-up” Games

Morgan State (11/6) and Quinnipiac (11/10)

No disrespect to Morgan State or Quinnipiac, but these two matchups essentially amount to warm-ups for the Wildcats, as they have no business losing one of these games. That being said, these two matchups do hold a bit more importance and intrigue than the usual early-season “push over” games that every elite program plays for two reasons.

First, and most importantly, is the fact that Villanova is dealing with a nearly unprecedented amount of turnover, with as many as five new faces that will be expected to contribute as well as a trio of sophomores that will be leaned upon to take significant steps in their progression. Villanova has gotten used to a remarkable amount of continuity over the past four to five seasons, and that continuity has not only played a major role in the Wildcats’ success but also brought great clarity to roles and rotations as a new season kicked off.

This season the ‘Cats won’t have that luxury, and these first two games will not only be a first look at a large group of new contributors but will also be fans’ first look at what the rotation will look like and how Jay Wright will look to deploy his weapons in 2018-19. We know Phil Booth and Eric Paschall will lead the way, but after that there is very little that is set in stone. These first two games will give us clues into how the team could look later in the season and who has earned trust from coach Wright.

The second is that a member of the Villanova family, Baker Dunleavy, is now the head coach at Quinnipiac. Dunleavy did an excellent job as an assistant under Wright and will now get a chance to lead his team against the school where he was both a player and an assistant coach.

Early Test

Michigan (11/14)

It won’t take long for the ‘Cats to get a test, as just three games into the season we get a rematch of last season’s national championship game when Villanova hosts Michigan. Like ‘Nova, the Wolverines lost several contributors from last year’s national runner-up team, but the return of Charles Matthews should help them remain a factor in the Big Ten.

There is some disagreement on where the Wolverines will start the season in terms of rankings, as some outlets have them squarely in their way too early to 25’s while others have them just missing the cut. If Michigan finds itself in the preseason rankings, this will be a top 25 matchup. Regardless, Michigan is expected to be in the mix come March, so this provides an opportunity for an early quality win for the Wildcats. Playing at home Villanova is likely to be favored in this game, but it will be the first true test for a relatively unproven group. It’s a great early-season measuring stick for the ‘Cats.

AdvoCare Invitational (11/17-11/25)

Villanova has made a habit of feasting at early-season tournaments during the recent run of success, and it will look to continue that trend this year at the AdvoCare Invitational in Orlando.

The ‘Cats open with a non-bracket game at home against Furman before heading to Florida to get the tournament portion of the event under way, where they will kick off bracket play against Canisius on Thanksgiving Day (11/22).

A win against Canisius would earn Villanova a date with either Memphis or Oklahoma State on 11/23. Oklahoma State was arguably the best team to not make the NCAA Tournament a year ago but have some significant losses to address. Meanwhile Memphis has been generating a ton of buzz on the recruiting trail under new head coach Penny Hardaway and will be looking to immediately start building on the court.

Should ‘Nova get past either Oklahoma State or Memphis, it would find itself playing for yet another early-season tournament title. After what we saw last year at the Battle 4 Atlantis, we know it’s never safe to assume that the favorites will advance, but it would be equally as shocking as last year’s tournament in the Bahamas if LSU or Florida State doesn’t reach the AdvoCare final.

LSU brings the third-ranked recruiting class in the country on board for the 2018-19 season, anchored by a pair of five-star frontcourt players in Emmitt Williams and Nazreon Reid. The Tigers also return former five-star recruit Tremont Waters, who averaged 15.9 points, six assists and two steals as a freshman. LSU could very easily be a ranked opponent should they meet the Wildcats for the AdvoCare title.

The Seminoles return several key contributors from a team that reached the Elite 8, and they expect to be a factor in the ACC and return to the Big Dance. They are likely to start the season in the top 25 and should still be there come late November. Should the ‘Cats handle business and reach the AdvoCare final, an opportunity for a quality win should be waiting for them.