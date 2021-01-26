NovaIllustrated - Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree Undergoes Surgery

Villanova senior forward Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree has undergone surgery to address a tibial stress fracture in his left leg, the school announced Tuesday. There is no timetable for a return.

Cosby-Roundtree hasn't played yet this season.

Previously, Cosby-Roundtree had surgery on his right shin in April 2020 to remove hardware from an earlier procedure.



"Dhamir has been through some difficult medical challenges," Jay Wright said. "He continues to persevere and provide leadership and energy for our team. We all pray he can get back to health soon."



