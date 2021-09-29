Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree removed from active roster

Forward Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree has been removed from Villanova's active roster, the school announced Wednesday afternoon. Cosby-Roundtree will remain on scholarship and will remain a part of the team in an off-court role.

Cosby-Roundtree won a national championship with the Wildcats in 2018. His most productive season came in 2018-19, when he averaged 5.1 points and 5.8 rebounds.

“Dhamir has been an outstanding player and part of the Villanova family,” Jay Wright said. “He made important contributions to our 2018 national championship team and our Big East championship teams in 2019 and 2020. Unfortunately, the leg injuries have been too much to overcome these past two years."

Cosby-Roundtree has endured four surgeries during his time at Villanova, two on each leg.

He has been lauded for his leadership even when he hasn't been able to be on the court and will likely find a way to make valuable contributions to the team this season despite being unable to play.

“We’re excited that Da Da is going to remain a valued contributor to our program this season while pursuing his master’s degree," Wright said.