NovaIllustrated - Collin Gillespie Suffers Torn MCL

Thursday evening, Villanova confirmed everybody's worse fears...an MRI on Collin Gillepsie's knee revealed a torn MCL. His season is likely over.

It's devastating news for Gillespie and the program. Gillespie was having a stellar senior season and was just days away from postseason play after having the pandemic cost the sport its postseason last year. For Villanova, Gillespie has become the heart and soul of the team, which will now have to attempt to navigate the postseason without him.

"We are all devastated for Collin," Jay Wright said. "He is the heart and soul of our program. We know we can't replace him. We all just have to step up and play so that we honor him."

"Collin is as mentally tough and resilient as any player we have had here," Wright continued. "I know he will get through this and make it a positive for his career."

It didn't look good when Gillespie went down midway through the first half against Creighton on Wednesday, but until the MRI there was at least a sliver of hope that the injury wouldn't be as bad as feared. We now know that's not the case, and Villanova will have to forge on without its leader.



We wish a full and speedy recovery to Gillespie.

