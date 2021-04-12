NovaIllustrated - Collin Gillespie, Jermaine Samuels to return to Nova next season

Monday evening turned into an exciting time in Nova Nation, as the school announced that both Collin Gillespie and Jermaine Samuels will be taking advantage of their extra year of eligibility and returning to Villanova next season.

“Since my injury and over the last few months supporting my teammates from the sidelines, I have had much time to think about my future," Gillespie said. "I have received valuable feedback and have had many conversations with my family and the coaching staff allowing me to make a confident decision regarding this upcoming season. With that being said, I am going to take advantage of this extra year and come back to Villanova! It is going to be a blessing to put the Villanova uniform on for one last year and play for such an amazing university! I am very excited to get fully healthy again and continue to grow as a player, student and person. And lastly to my brothers. Run it back!”

“Collin has made the decision to return to VU after receiving valuable feedback," Jay Wright said. "He remains focused on his rehab process in preparation for next season. We’re excited to have one of our great leaders return to battle with us.”

“After much consideration and many valuable conversations with my family and coaching staff, I have decided to COME BACK for another season," Samuels said. "There’s nothing like playing Villanova Basketball, wearing that V on my chest and playing for my teammates and coaches. I’m excited to return to Villanova to focus on becoming an even better student-athlete and man. See you soon Nova Nation. GO CATS!!”

“We are blessed to have Jermaine’s character, leadership, and talent in our community for another season" Wright said. "He will work hard to take his game to new heights and continue to lead our team.”

The importance of this news can't be overstated for Villanova. The Wildcats were already well-regarded heading into next season, and this news firmly plants the 'Cats among the early favorites to win the national championship.



