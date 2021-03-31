NovaIllustrated - Cole Swider to Enter Transfer Portal

The NCAA basketball transfer portal has been absolute chaos this season, with an unheard-of number of players entering. Villanova had remained unaffected by the tumult, but that changed Wednesday afternoon when the school announced that forward Cole Swider was entering the portal.

This season, Swider averaged 5.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 1.1 assists in 18.9 minutes per game. He connected on 40.2% of his 3-point attempts. For his career, Swider had averages of 5.2 points and 2.4 rebounds on 35.7% 3-point shooting.



"Cole has decided to explore his options in the transfer market, and we are fully supportive of his decision," Jay Wright said. "Throughout his time with us, Cole has done everything in his power to become the best Villanova basketball player he can be. He's been a great representative of our University and we will work with him as he navigates this process."

Swider shared a message via his Twitter account...





