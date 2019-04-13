Chris Arcidiacono Commits to Villanova
Villanova has made an addition to its 2019 recruiting class as Chris Arcidiacono has announced he has committed to the Wildcats. Arcidiacono, younger brother of Villanova legend Ryan Arcidiacono, m...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news