The nightmare continues for Nova Nation, as Villanova has lost three-straight games for the first time since 2013 after falling 66-54 to Xavier on Sunday. After a reasonably encouraging first half, the offense disappeared down the stretch as the Wildcats’ tailspin continues.

The first half was tightly-contested with the teams battling back and forth. ‘Nova was able to build a nine-point lead on a Phil Booth jumper with 7:39 left in the half, but Xavier fought back to get within one with just under two minutes left before the Wildcats took a three-point lead into the break.

The most encouraging part of the first half was that Villanova was bringing energy and intensity. The ‘Cats were flying around and getting after loose balls and pulled down six offensive rebounds while conceding just one. After thinking there was an opportunity for Jahvon Quinerly in the first game against Xavier, we got a taste of that on Sunday as Quinerly got an extended first-half run and responded with five points, an assist, a rebound, and a steal.

The start of the second half played out similarly, with the teams trading blows and ‘Nova maintaining a 1-4-point margin. An Elias Harden 3 with 11:51 remaining tied the game, and from there the wheels fell off. A Naji Marshall layup a minute and a half later gave Xavier it’s first lead of the game and started a 14-0 Musketeers run. By the time the nightmare ended, Xavier outscored Villanova 22-10 since tying the game, dealing the Wildcats a devastating loss.

Offensive struggles continued to plague the Wildcats. Despite getting 12 more field goal attempts than Xavier, they still managed to lose by 12 points. After a 7-13 start from the floor, ‘Nova finished the game shooting 33.9 percent from the floor and 27.8 percent from 3. They took just four free throws the entire game. In the midst of Xavier’s run, Villanova went scoreless for nearly nine minutes.

The defense wasn’t much better, as Xavier shot 51.1 percent from the field and 36.4 percent from 3. The Musketeers earned 18 trips to the foul line, knocking down 10 of them.

Eric Paschall was the lone bright spot offensively for ‘Nova, scoring 17 points on 5-10 shooting and 3-5 from 3.

After a strong first half in which he scored 12 points, Phil Booth was virtually invisible in the second half, scoring just two points. He finished 6-18 from the field and 2-9 from 3.

The rest of the team combined for just 23 points and shot a putrid 5-22 from 3. Quinerly was unable to build on his solid first half, going scoreless in the second and finishing 2-8.

There’s no way to sugarcoat it: This team is in serious trouble. The loss all but eliminates Villanova’s chances for a Big East title, and rather than debating the merits of a potential NCAA tournament run we’re left hoping the season doesn’t end in a catastrophic, embarrassing disaster. Things don’t get any easier for the ‘Cats, as conference-leading Marquette visits on Wednesday.



