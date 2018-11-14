Reality hit the Main Line like an anvil out of the sky Wednesday night, as the Wildcats were embarrassed by Michigan in an ugly 73-46 loss. We typically lean optimistic here at Nova Illustrated, but there’s no sugarcoating this performance and there are very little, if any, positives to take from it.

Where do we even start?

Things started off bad and just kept getting worse. Villanova didn’t make a field goal until the 15:29 mark and had dug itself a 10-2 hole by that point. The Wildcats never truly threatened as Michigan dominated at both ends of the floor and were openly joyous in doing so. The lead ballooned to 32 before settling at 27, matching the halftime deficit.

We thought the offense would get a challenge from a very good Michigan defense, but would never have predicted what we witnessed Wednesday night. Michigan made it a point to not allow ‘Nova to beat them using the three-ball, and ‘Nova did a decent job attacking the tight defense on the perimeter with drives to the basket. The problem was that far too many of those drives ended with a Villanova player trapped in a bad position and/or with a turnover. The ‘Cats looked unsure on offense and seemingly every decision was a bit late. The flawless, flowing ball movement that has become a staple of Villanova basketball wasn’t there as the entire unit was out of sync.

The result was one of the worst offensive performances in recent memory. The ‘Cats made just six field goals in the first half, shooting 24 percent while falling behind by 27 points. In the second half they shot 42.1 percent, finishing at 31.8 percent for the game. Villanova had 21 turnovers while making just 14 field goals.

‘Nova got crushed in virtually every category: points in the paint (44-20), fastbreak points (18-4), points off turnovers (26-2), and second chance points (12-5). Villanova almost always has an advantage from the three-point line but was outscored by six from deep Wednesday night.

But the bigger concern is at the other end of the floor. There are going to be nights where the shots don’t fall or when the offense generally sputters. During the recent run of success, the defense has been there to pick up the slack and keep the Wildcats in games on those nights. Tonight, that wasn’t the case and the defense simply compounded the problem.

Michigan entered the game struggling mightily offensively. They had been shooting just 36 percent from the floor and 20 percent from three. On Wednesday night they hit 50.9 percent from the field and 29.4 percent from three. They had been averaging a paltry 59.5 points per game. A date with Villanova was all they needed to get the offense going, and that is not a good sign.

The ‘Cats looked completely lost defensively. There were near constant missed rotations and assignments. The communication was poor. And these problems were exacerbated by the inability of players to win one-on-one matchups.

Villanova looked unprepared to handle the physicality of the Wolverines, and after the initial shock there was little way in improvement. With Eric Paschall (10 points, 3/14) and Phil Booth (nine points, 2/8) struggling, no Wildcat was able to step up and provide a spark and shoulder some of the scoring load, which is a huge concern going forward.

There’s no way around it, it was a terrible performance from start to finish, top to bottom. Some serious concerns that we suspected were there came fully into light. The defense has a long way to go and there are some legitimate questions offensively.

The good news, I guess, is that it’s only November. There’s a lot of basketball to be played and a lot of time for improvements to be made. We expected bumps along the way and we expected this team would be better in February than it is in November. But we didn’t expect anything quite like we saw Wednesday night. In 2016 the ‘Cats were trounced by Oklahoma in December, only to return the favor in historic fashion in the national semifinal en route to a national title. All is not lost, but Wednesday was disturbing and is a game we will want to move on from quickly.