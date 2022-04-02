Cats' season ends with 81-65 loss to Kansas in Final Four

Villanova’s season came to an end Saturday night with a tough 81-65 defeat at the hands of Kansas in the Final Four.

It was a nightmare start for Villanova. The Wildcats had a couple of early turnovers and Kansas was scorching hot, allowing the Jayhawks to jump out to a 10-0 lead. By the under-12 timeout, Kansas was shooting 6-10 overall and 4-7 form 3 while ‘Nova was just 3-10 and 2-5, and the Jayhawks led 19-8.

The onslaught continued, with Kansas pushing the lead to 36-18 at the under-8 timeout. The Jayhawks continued to scorch the nets, hitting 13-19 overall and 7-10 from deep. ‘Nova was just 7-18 and 3-9 and had six turnovers.

Late in the half, Kansas finally started missing some shots and Villanova found a little bit of rhythm offensively. The ‘Cats ripped off a 10-0 run to get back within single digits at 38-29. Kansas scored the final points of the period to take a 40-29 lead into the break, but Villanova’s late push put it in position to at least have a fighting chance.

Kansas finished the half 15-31 overall and 7-14 from 3 to Villanova’s 10-30 and 5-15. The ‘Cats didn’t commit a turnover over the final eight minutes and held their own on the glass, with rebounds even at 19-19. The ‘Cats had a 9-7 advantage in offensive rebounds and a 13-9 edge in second-chance points, while Kansas had a 16-8 edge in points in the paint.

‘Nova actually missed a few opportunities to cut into the lead when Kansas first started missing shots late in the first half, but the ‘Cats did well to keep pushing and to claw their way back into the game. Kansas’ inside-outside duo of Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack caused all sorts of problems for the ‘Cats in the first half, with Agbaji dropping 12 points on 4-4 3-point shooting and McCormack putting in 13 points on 5-6 shooting. Collin Gillespie had 11 for ‘Nova with Caleb Daniels adding eight.

“That was really a big key,” Jay Wright said of Agbaji’s early hot shooting. “It was our game plan not to let him get it going. And we made some mistakes. But they moved the ball so well, he moved so well without it, you've got to give them a lot of credit. But that's one of the areas, right to start the game off, you go down 10-0 against a team that good, you're in trouble.”

The second half started much the same as the first, with Kansas hitting its first four shots and pushing the lead to 16. However, the Wildcats weren’t going to simply going to go away and finally started getting some traction. They used three Kansas turnovers to go on an 8-0 run to cut the lead in half and would extend it to 11-2 to pull within seven with 12:40 to go.

In what would be the theme of the second half, Kansas answered with a 10-5 push to go back up 12. But ‘Nova answered with five-straight to pull back within seven. In another second-half theme, Caleb Daniels saw a 3-pointer go halfway down and come out that would have pulled ‘Nova within four. Instead, McCormack was fouled at the other end and hit both free throws, a five-point swing that put Kansas up nine. The Wildcats would get within six with 6:10 to play. Kansas would score to go back up eight, then Daniels had another 3 rattle out. Kansas scored again on the ensuing possession, another narrow five-point swing that put Kansas back up 10. A Jermaine Samuels free throw cut the deficit to nine, but Kansas ripped off a 7-0 run to get the lead back to 16 with 2:48 to go and the ‘Cats wouldn’t threaten again.

“They played great,” Wright said. “And they were well-prepared and they really executed. They played a great game tonight.”

The shooting was really the difference in the game, and much of that was the result of fantastic ball movement by Kansas. The Jayhawks assisted on 18 of 29 made field goals on the way to 54% shooting overall and 54% shooting from 3. Villanova was limited to just 39% overall and 42% from 3.

The teams ended up even from beyond the arc, witch each knocking down 13. But Kansas had seven more 2-point field goals than the Wildcats. Kansas pounded Villanova inside, building a 32-16 edge in points in the paint.

Kansas finished with a 35-29 advantage on the glass, but Villanova held its own in that area. The ‘Cats had 12 offensive rebounds to Kansas’ 10 and had an 18-15 advantage in second-chance points. ‘Nova limited Kansas in true fast break points, but it was Kansas who did a better job dictating the pace.

You have to give Kansas a ton of credit. Every time Villanova made a push the Jayhawks had an answer. That, coupled with the disastrous start, was just too much to overcome for the Wildcats.

It wasn’t the end Nova Nation hoped for, but it was another incredible season and one that continued to add to the tradition of Villanova basketball and that accomplished things that can contribute to the sustained success of the program going forward.