Villanova headed to the Mecca Tuesday night and emerged with a convincing 20-point win over St. John’s.

It was yet another slow start for the ‘Cats, who missed their first six shots and were scoreless for the first 2:58 before Jeremiah Robinson-Earl hit a free throw to open the scoring for ‘Nova, who trailed 5-0. The lead for St. John’s would get to 8-1 before the ‘Cats started to get their rhythm.

‘Nova would work its way back into the game, tying the score at 15 with 12:05 to go. St. John’s responded with a 4-0 spurt, but the ‘Cats answered with a 13-0 run of their own to take control. All told, Villanova would end the half on a 24-7 run to take a 39-26 lead into the break.

The Johnnies would close to within eight early in the second half, only to see the Wildcats rip off a 22-6 run to take a 24-point lead with just under seven minutes left. From there it was all academic, as the ‘Cats kept the Johnnies at bay as they cruised to a 79-59 victory.

Saddiq Bey led the ‘Cats with 23 points to go with five rebounds.

Collin Gillespie and Robinson-Earl each posted double-doubles with Gillespie contributing 17 points, 13 rebounds, six assists, and three steals while Robinson-Earl had 13 points and 14 rebounds.

Justin Moore returned to the starting lineup in the absence of Jermaine Samuels, who missed the game with a sprained foot, and chipped in 11 points and four assists. Cole Swider joined the other starters in double-figures with 11 points.

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree and Brandon Slater each chipped in two points off the bench.

Early in the game, the ability of St. John’s to apply pressure and be disruptive on offense was on full display and contributing to its offense, allowing the Red Storm to open the early lead and stay competitive through the early part of the first half. However, ‘Nova once again responded nicely and settled down for the most part, and once the ‘Cats got in a rhythm there was nothing St. John’s could do.

The Johnnies did get 11 steals, living up to their reputation, but Villanova committed just two other turnovers and the teams ended up even in that category with 13 apiece.

Villanova did an excellent job on the glass, winning the rebounding battle 40-31 and only giving up seven offensive rebounds to St. John’s. As a result, the teams finished with an even 61 field goal attempts each, and with the Red Storm’s offensive inefficiency they weren’t able to keep up with the ‘Cats without the extra possessions and shot attempts. The 59 points for St. John’s was one-point off its season-low of 58, which it has been held to twice this season.

Villanova did a great job weathering the early storm from St. John’s and taking control of the game. Gillespie continues to be a rock for this team, and the ‘Cats did a good job of neutralizing the Red Storm’s strengths.

It was another very solid win for the Wildcats, who have now won seven straight games and improved to 17-3 on the season with a 7-1 mark in the Big East. The ‘Cats moved to within a half-game of Seton Hall atop the conference standings while maintaining a two-game cushion over the next closest conference competitor, which happens to be Villanova’s next opponent, Creighton. That game is a noon tip on Saturday.