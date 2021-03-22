NovaIllustrated - Cats Roll Into Sweet 16 With 84-61 Win Over North Texas

Sunday night proved to be sweet for Villanova, as the Wildcats advanced to the Sweet 16 with an 84-61 win over North Texas.

The ‘Cats got off to a bit of a shaky start, ultimately falling behind 21-13 with 11:32 to go in the half. Villanova was having a tough time stopping North Texas and was getting pounded on the glass 9-2, failing to capitalize in an area we thought they should have an advantage. From there, however, things would start to click for the ‘Cats and they would orchestrate a dramatic turnaround.

From that point on, you could point to pretty much any spot on the play-by-play sheet and land in the middle of a big ‘Nova run. It started with a 13-0 push to turn that eight-point deficit into a five-point lead. After North Texas broke that run, the ‘Cats got right back to work with a 9-0 sprint, building the lead to 12. North Texas managed a bucket to halt that push, only to see ‘Nova rip off another 7-0 spurt to go up 17. At the halftime buzzer, Villanova had outscored North Texas 34-6 over the final 11:32, going from down eight to up 20 at the break.

The story of the night was Villanova’s hot shooting, but there were some other things that helped spur that huge ‘Nova push. One was a turnaround on the glass. After falling behind 9-2 on the glass, ‘Nova outrebounded North Texas 11-5 the rest of the half and had a 7-4 advantage in second-chance points.

The other thing was improved defense. At the under 12 timeout, North Texas was hitting 62% from the field. By halftime, that number was down to 41%. The Mean Green hit just three of their last 14 shots in the half.

“Cole Swider came into the game and defensively started -- we changed our ball-screen coverage, put Cole in there,” Jay Wright said. “And Cole did a great job doubling him (Javion Hamlet) and getting back to his man. And then we got a couple of stops and hit some 3s in transition. And I thought that made a big difference.”

North Texas made a small push early in the second half, pulling within 15 with just over 14 minutes left, prompting a timeout from Wright. His Wildcats would respond, scoring 12 of the next 14 points to push the lead back to 25. From there, North Texas wouldn’t get closer than 18 the rest of the night, while ‘Nova lead by as many as 26 while cruising to the 23-point win.

As we mentioned, hot shooting played a big part in Sunday’s win. The Wildcats shot 55% from the field and 50% from 3, earning a 21-point advantage from beyond the arc. Villanova also played good defense after the early struggles and ultimately held North Texas to 40% overall and 31% from 3.

Those factors helped offset the fact that ‘Nova never built the advantage we expected on the glass, getting outrebounded 28-26 and 9-6 in offensive rebounds. Still, Villanova was more efficient converting those extra opportunities with a narrow 13-9 advantage in second-chance points. The ‘Cats also didn’t build the advantage from the free throw line that we expected, taking three fewer free throws than North Texas and getting outscored by four from the charity stripe. ‘Nova did win the turnover battle, committing just six and earning an 11-9 edge in points off turnovers. Again, these areas didn’t go the way we expected, or the margin was much narrower than expected, but Villanova’s excellent shooting and defense covered that up.

Another takeaway is the complete team effort the Wildcats got. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl, Justin Moore, Jermaine Samuels, and Caleb Daniels all did their thing, but a total of eight Wildcats scored Sunday night. In fact, ‘Nova tied a tournament record with eight different players hitting a 3. The ‘Cats got some great contributions from Bryan Antoine, Cole Swider, Chris Arcidiacono, and Eric Dixon. Antoine was a team-high +29.

“I'm very impressed,” Wright said. “I can't say we're surprised. These guys work really hard in practice. You might not see a Chris Arcidiacono play a lot. Or you might not see a Bryan Antoine or Eric Dixon or even a guy like Trey Patterson, who got in tonight. You don't get to see them, but we do every day. And you see the improvement. You see the attention to detail.”

“They get their chance and they come through,” Wright continued. “That's what makes a player -- you've got to get it done and it's a tribute to these guys. They're talented guys, they got their opportunity in a really difficult situation and they produced.”

Overall, it was a great performance from the Wildcats, and one they will try to build on as they continue their tournament run. Next up, a date with 1-seed Baylor next week.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 18p, 6r, 6a, 1s, 1b (8-14, 2-5, 0-0)

Jermaine Samuels: 15p, 9r, 4a (5-9, 1-4, 4-4)

Justin Moore: 15p, 4r, 5a (6-12, 2-5, 1-1)

Caleb Daniels: 11p, 2r, 1a (4-7, 3-6, 0-0)

Chris Arcidiacono: 6p, 1r (2-3, 2-3, 0-1)

Cole Swider: 9p, 3a, 1s (3-5, 3-4, 0-0)

Bryan Antoine: 6p, 1r, 2s (2-3, 1-2, 1-1)

Eric Dixon: 4p, 1r, 1s (1-1, 1-1, 1-2)

Brandon Slater: 2r, 1s (0-2, 0-0, 0-0)

