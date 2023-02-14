Cats pull away from Butler for 62-50 win
The Villanova Wildcats have won three in a row and are back to .500 after a 62-50 win over Butler at the Finn in a classic Big East rock fight on Tuesday night.
“I thought our defensive effort start to finish was unbelievable,” Kyle Neptune said. “I think everyone was into it, followed the game plan, played hard. They made a couple runs, we didn’t shrug our shoulders or hold our head, we just kept coming. I’m really proud of our effort.”
It was yet another slow start for both teams Tuesday night. Four-and-a-half minutes into the game the teams had combined for six points on 3-12 shooting, with Butler holding a 4-2 lead. As the offenses continued to struggle, the Bulldogs were able to extend the lead to 10-5 courtesy of a 6-0 run. But Villanova answered immediately with a 6-0 run of its own to retake a one-point lead with 10:31 to play in the half.
The teams played within a possession of each other for the next three to four minutes before a 9-3 push from ‘Nova put the ‘Cats up five with just over three minutes to go in the half. A 7-1 run for Butler, capped by yet another late in the clock three, gave the Bulldogs a one-point lead with 12 seconds left, but a Caleb Daniels layup at the buzzer sent the ‘Cats to the break with a narrow 25-24 lead.
As the score suggests, it was an offensive struggle. Villanova connected on just 34.6% overall and 35% from three while Butler hit 39.3% overall and just 18.2% from deep.
Villanova scored the first five points of the second half to push the lead to five, but once again Butler answered back, this time with a 7-0 run to go back in front by one. But back came ‘Nova, with Daniels ending the Butler push with a three that also sparked a 7-0 spurt for the ‘Cats, quickly reestablishing a six-point advantage.
Butler pulled back within one before consecutive threes from Daniels built the ‘Nova lead back to seven with 8:46 to play. It was that sequence that ultimately propelled ‘Nova to the win.
“It felt really good for them to go in,” Daniels said of his big shots. “But I credit my teammates for finding me in transition, finding me in open spots and trusting me to make a shot. The least I can do is make the shot for them.”
Butler would get within three one more time, with 6:13 to play, but ‘Nova responded with an 8-2 push to build the lead to nine with two minutes to go. From there, Villanova would close the game with a thunderous Brandon Slater dunk before tacking onto the lead from the free throw line, hitting 4-4 to close the game, earing the 62-50 win.
“Normally I’m locked in the game, but I saw him dunk the ball, I almost fell over on the court,” Daniels said of watching Slater’s dunk. “It was pretty impressive, one of the more advanced dunks I’ve ever seen. That was crazy.”
The offense was still a struggle in the second half, with ‘Nova hitting 35.7% overall and 33.3% from three while Butler managed 36% overall and 25% from three. One big difference in the second half was points off turnovers. Villanova committed just three turnovers in the period and Butler failed to score a single point off those miscues. Conversely, the Bulldogs had seven turnovers in the half and ‘Nova turned those giveaways into eight points. Villanova also did a great job getting to the line, earning 11 free throws before adding the four late ones as Butler tried to extend the game, hitting nine of those 11 and 13-15 for the half. Butler was 5-6 from the line in the second half.
One key to Villanova’s sparkling defensive effort, in addition to limiting turnovers and preventing Butler from taking advantage of the few turnovers that did happen, was an impressive job done by Villanova’s guards when switched onto Butler’s big men in 6-10 Jalen Thomas and 6-11 Manny Bates. Caleb Daniels and Justin Moore in particular were fantastic in such situations, forcing missed shots and turnovers and preventing Butler from taking advantage of the size advantage. Thomas was limited to four points on 2-7 shooting and two turnovers. Villanova also lured him into three three-point attempts after having attempted just seven all season. He missed all three attempts on Tuesday. Bates, meanwhile, finished with 12 points on 6-11 shooting, but just four of those points came in the second half and he had three turnovers.
“It’s something we’ve been talking about all year,” Neptune said of the guard’s efforts against Butler’s big men. “As we’ve gone throughout the season we’ve gotten better and better and better. I think as our young guys have gotten older, they’ve been pretty good down there and then getting some other guys back I think has helped also.”
There was a pretty consistent message coming from Villanova after a win that was powered by strong defense offsetting some legitimate offensive struggles.
“We got some good shots,” Neptune said. “We talk to our guys all the time about ‘you’re not gonna make every shot.’ I think the mark of a good team is when you can get it done and win a game when you’re not making shots. If you wanna compete towards the end of the season, that’s the type of team we gotta be.”
“Our best offense is our defense honestly,” Daniels added. “We get stops, we’ll get out in transition and we just look for each other and be on the attack.”
“We take pride in defense,” Justin Moore said. “Defense and rebounding is gonna carry us and then just continue to take our shots and be aggressive. Try to get in the paint, make plays for others and get some foul calls and that’s what’s gonna get us the win.”