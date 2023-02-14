The Villanova Wildcats have won three in a row and are back to .500 after a 62-50 win over Butler at the Finn in a classic Big East rock fight on Tuesday night.

“I thought our defensive effort start to finish was unbelievable,” Kyle Neptune said. “I think everyone was into it, followed the game plan, played hard. They made a couple runs, we didn’t shrug our shoulders or hold our head, we just kept coming. I’m really proud of our effort.”

It was yet another slow start for both teams Tuesday night. Four-and-a-half minutes into the game the teams had combined for six points on 3-12 shooting, with Butler holding a 4-2 lead. As the offenses continued to struggle, the Bulldogs were able to extend the lead to 10-5 courtesy of a 6-0 run. But Villanova answered immediately with a 6-0 run of its own to retake a one-point lead with 10:31 to play in the half.

The teams played within a possession of each other for the next three to four minutes before a 9-3 push from ‘Nova put the ‘Cats up five with just over three minutes to go in the half. A 7-1 run for Butler, capped by yet another late in the clock three, gave the Bulldogs a one-point lead with 12 seconds left, but a Caleb Daniels layup at the buzzer sent the ‘Cats to the break with a narrow 25-24 lead.

As the score suggests, it was an offensive struggle. Villanova connected on just 34.6% overall and 35% from three while Butler hit 39.3% overall and just 18.2% from deep.

Villanova scored the first five points of the second half to push the lead to five, but once again Butler answered back, this time with a 7-0 run to go back in front by one. But back came ‘Nova, with Daniels ending the Butler push with a three that also sparked a 7-0 spurt for the ‘Cats, quickly reestablishing a six-point advantage.

Butler pulled back within one before consecutive threes from Daniels built the ‘Nova lead back to seven with 8:46 to play. It was that sequence that ultimately propelled ‘Nova to the win.

“It felt really good for them to go in,” Daniels said of his big shots. “But I credit my teammates for finding me in transition, finding me in open spots and trusting me to make a shot. The least I can do is make the shot for them.”

Butler would get within three one more time, with 6:13 to play, but ‘Nova responded with an 8-2 push to build the lead to nine with two minutes to go. From there, Villanova would close the game with a thunderous Brandon Slater dunk before tacking onto the lead from the free throw line, hitting 4-4 to close the game, earing the 62-50 win.