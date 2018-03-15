



Any thoughts of an upset were quickly buried under an avalanche of Villanova buckets, as the Wildcats handled business against Radford to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament.

After a quiet first two minutes in which the ‘Cats were scoreless the floodgates opened, and an offensive barrage allowed ‘Nova to pull away and cruise to an opening round victory.

Midway through the half the lead had ballooned to 28-8 and would grow as large as 37-12 as the Wildcat offense put on a clinic.

A small push from Radford cut the halftime deficit to 21, 44-23. Seven Wildcats got on the scoresheet in the first half as ‘Nova shot 68% from the floor and 57% from three.

While the offensive outburst grabbed the headlines, the ‘Cats were no slouches at the defensive end either. Radford shot just 27% from the field and 18% from three. ‘Nova forced seven turnovers and notched four blocks.

The second half followed the same script as the ‘Cats continued to pour it on offensively. ‘Nova made its first six shots of the half, and at one point had 13 made threes while Radford had 15 total made baskets. The lead would get as high as 33 before settling at 26 when the buzzer sounded. Nine Wildcats scored with six reaching double figures. Every ‘Nova player that attempted more than one field goal shot over 50%.

Jalen Brunson led the way with 16 points on 7-9 shooting, adding four assists, three rebounds and a steal.

Mikal Bridges had 13 on 5-10 to go with six rebounds, an assist, a steal and a block.

Eric Paschall chipped in 11 on 4-7, five rebounds, three assists and a steal.

Phil Booth was efficient with 10 points on just four shots, including 2-2 from beyond the arc. He added three rebounds and three assists.

Omari Spellman had 10 points on 4-8 shooting, grabbed seven rebounds and swiped two steals, including one that turned into a thundering dunk after he took it the length of the court.

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree had 10 points on a perfect 4-4. He added a rebound and three blocks.

Collin Gillespie chipped in nine points, a rebound and a steal.

Donte DiVincenzo had just seven points on 2-4 shooting but managed to impact the game in other ways. He dished out eight assists, grabbed four rebounds, and added a block and a steal. We’ve seen an increase in DiVincenzo’s assist numbers of late, and his ability as a distributor could be big for ‘Nova not only through the rest of the tournament but for the rest of his collegiate career.

Jermaine Samuels knocked down a free-throw for one point.

You have to love the offensive performance. After some struggles at that end of the floor down the stretch this season, the ‘Cats seem to have regained their mojo. They finished the game shooting 60% from the field and 52% from three. They assisted on 20 of their 31 field goals. ‘Nova moved the ball beautifully and did an excellent job turning defense into offense. The ‘Cats knocked down 14 three-pointers, setting a school record for an NCAA tournament game, breaking the previous record of 13 that was set in the first round in 2016.

The defense was steady as well. Radford shot 34% from the field and 33% from deep. The Highlanders had 13 turnovers and just 10 assists. They struggled offensively all season long, but it was good to see Villanova take advantage and start the tournament with a solid defensive performance. The ‘Cats challenged everything and were solid in their rotations and communication.

If we switch into coach mode and look for something to nitpick, it would have to be the 13 turnovers Villanova committed or the performance on the defensive glass. ‘Nova won the battle on the boards 34-31 but conceded 14 offensive rebounds to the Highlanders. That’s way too many, and against a better offensive team it is the kind of thing that can turn a game.

That being said, it’s hard to complain about a 26-point victory in which the team was solid at both ends of the court. It was a great way to kick off the tournament and to set a tone.

The ‘Cats await the winner of Virginia Tech-Alabama for Saturday’s round two matchup.