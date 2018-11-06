



Villanova kicked off its title defense with a 100-77 win over Morgan State. It was far from a perfect performance, but we expected that there would be some bumps along the way. Overall there were more positive takeaways than negative.

Morgan State provided an interesting challenge with its quickness, forcing Villanova turnovers and showing the Wildcats a full-court press for much of the game. While that led to some ugly stretches for the ‘Cats, it could prove to be a big benefit as the season goes on.

There were a couple of surprises in the starting lineup, as it was Dylan Painter and Jermaine Samuels who joined Phil Booth, Collin Gillespie, and Eric Paschall. Another surprise was Saddiq Bey as the first freshman to see the court, although his play quickly supported the decision. Bey was joined by Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree as the first ‘Cats off the bench.

As expected, Eric Paschall and Phil Booth led the way. Paschall was fantastic, scoring 26 points on 7-11 shooting while grabbing seven rebounds and adding two steals and an assist. Booth contributed 17 points on 7-13 and dished four assists.

Bey was fantastic, scoring 16 points on 5-8 from the floor and 3-5 from three, adding four rebounds. He was incredibly active and used his length to be disruptive on the defensive end.

Samuels showed a lot of positive signs as well. There were times where he demonstrated the tentativeness that plagued him last season, but there were also times where he looked confident. In 15 minutes he scored 12 points, shooting 5-9 from the field and 2-5 from three. He added six rebounds and three blocks. Turnovers were a bit of an issue for Samuels, as they were for many Wildcats, but like Bey he was active and disruptive defensively and aggressive on the glass.

Collin Gillespie didn’t have his shot working, going just 2-7. But he dished out six assists and grabbed five rebounds and did an excellent job leading the offense.

Joe Cremo shot 3-5, all from three, for 10 points while adding two rebounds and two assists. Considering he just returned to practice yesterday and was wearing a facemask, it was a solid debut for the grad transfer.

Cosby-Roundtree had four points, seven rebounds, and three impressive blocks. He showed some decent passing vision and a new ability to dribble-drive, although he struggled at times handling the ball in the post. If he can continue to have this type of impact defensively, the ‘Cats will take whatever offensive contributions he gives.

Jahvon Quinerly was quiet with just three points and three assists.

Cole Swider struggled with his shot, hitting just 1-6 and missing all four attempts from three. He did contribute four rebounds, an assist and a block.

Brandon Slater had one rebound, one assist, and one block. While his impact was limited, he was active and it’s easy to envision him making contributions sooner than later.

Dylan Painter had three points, three rebounds, one assist and one block in his surprise start.

Saddiq Bey led the freshmen with 21 minutes, followed by Jahvon Quinerly (17), Cole Swider (13), and Brandon Slater (9).

The 14 turnovers were a concern, but ‘Nova did a much better job in the second half, committing just four. Overall the ‘Cats shot 51% from the floor and 32% from three. Morgan State shot 47% from the field and 36% from deep, and Villanova forced 13 turnovers.

It wasn’t the prettiest game, but there were a lot of positive takeaways. Stay tuned to Nova Illustrated for more takeaways and analysis of the season-opening win.