Cats Offer 2020 F Jabri Abdur-Rahim
Villanova continued working on the 2020 recruiting class this weekend, with Blair Academy (NJ) forward Jabri Abdur-Rahim netting an offer from the ‘Cats.A four-star recruit, Abdur-Rahim is currentl...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news