It wasn’t the steadiest performance, and a couple of first-half issues overshadowed an otherwise impressive 20 minutes from Villanova, but ultimately the Wildcats were able to stay hot and earned a 71-60 win over St. John’s Wednesday night.

In a welcome change of pace, the Wildcats started off swimmingly. They knocked down 3-of-4 from three to start the game on their way to opening an 11-2 lead. That advantage would grow to 14-4 and the ‘Cats appeared to be in complete control.

St. John’s made a push to get within five with 5:30 to go in the half, but ‘Nova responded with a 9-1 push to extend the lead back to 13. Then, the turnovers started piling up and the Johnnies closed the half on a 12-1 run to find itself trailing by just two heading into the break.

Frankly, it was an incredibly disappointing halftime result. Not only did the ‘Cats hold multiple double-digit leads, but they also shot 52 percent from the field and 50 percent from three while St. John’s connected on just 36 percent overall and 17 percent from three. Generally, Villanova played the better basketball. However, the ‘Cats committed nine first-half turnovers to just one for St. John’s, and the Red Storm pulled down five offensive rebounds to none for ‘Nova. As a result, the Johnnies managed to get up 13 more shots than Villanova, and those extra opportunities allowed them to stay competitive in a game they otherwise had no business being close in.

A 10-2 run to open the second half pushed the lead back to 10, and that would prove to be enough. St. John’s would get within three a couple of times, but the ‘Cats were able to hold the Johnnies off while restoring a bit of comfort to the margin down the stretch before taking a 71-60 victory.

‘Nova was much better in the turnover department in the second half, committing just four. The ‘Cats also improved on the glass, giving up just three second-half offensive rebounds while grabbing seven of their own, and they ended up with a dominant 45-30 margin on the boards.

With Colin Gillespie struggling (eight points, 2-of-12), Saddiq Bey and Justin Moore stepped up big time for the Wildcats. Bey finished with 23 points while Moore added 21. Jeremiah Robinson-Earl chipped in seven points and eight rebounds and Jermaine Samuels added four points and 10 rebounds. Cole Swider had six off the bench, Brandon Slater added two, and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree grabbed seven rebounds.

The first half was disappointing as the ‘Cats had an opportunity for a blowout if they had been able to take care of the ball. Still, it was good to see them improve on the first-half trouble areas and gut out an important win. We expected a spirited effort from St. John’s and ‘Nova was able to match that energy and defend the home court. The Wildcats improved to 22-6 on the season and 11-4 in Big East play, tied with Creighton for second in the conference a game behind Seton Hall. It was the fifth-straight win for ‘Nova.

The ‘Cats will look to keep rolling on Saturday when they host Providence.