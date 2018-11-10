



Villanova cruised to an 86-53 win over Quinnipiac on Saturday night, moving to 2-0 on the season.

The ‘Cats never trailed, jumping out to a 14-3 lead and never looking back. By halftime the lead had blossomed to 27 and they would add six to the margin in the second half.

As expected, there were some changes to the starting lineup, with Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree and Joe Cremo replacing Jermaine Samuels and Dylan Painter. Samuels was the first Wildcat off the bench and Saddiq Bey was again the first freshman to make an appearance.

It was Phil Booth leading the way for Villanova with a career-high 23 points. He added five assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block and did not commit a turnover.

Collin Gillespie got his shot going Saturday night, shooting 6-9 from the floor and 4-6 from three for 16 points (also a career-high) to go with two rebounds, two steals and an assist. He also did not turn the ball over a single time.

Eric Paschall was limited by foul trouble in the first half, finishing with 11 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Cremo chipped in eight points, four rebounds and four assists.

Saddiq Bey had another solid night with eight points on 3-4 shooting and hitting his lone three-point attempt. He also had six rebounds, two assists and two blocks.

Samuels’ wasn’t as efficient offensively as he was in Tuesday’s opener, but managed seven points and was a factor on the glass, grabbing seven rebounds. He added two assists and a block.

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree managed six points, five rebounds and had three blocks for the second-straight game.

The rest of the ‘Cats were quiet. Brandon Slater had two points and four rebounds, Cole Swider had two rebounds, two assists and a steal, Jahvon Quinerly had three points and one rebound, and Dylan Painter had two points, three rebounds and a block.

We expected a relatively easy night offensively and that proved true despite ‘Nova not having its best shooting night. The ‘Cats hit 47.1 percent from the floor and 37.5 percent from three. They were able to cut down on the turnovers a bit, committing 11 on the night.

We also expected to see a better showing defensively, and we got that as well. The ‘Cats gave up just 53 points while holding the Bobcats to 33.9 percent from the field and 23.8 percent from three. They had eight blocks and five steals and forced 13 turnovers. The opponent has to be taken into consideration, but it was good to see the ‘Cats to what they were supposed to do.

It was a solid wire-to-wire win and some more great experience for the young players. Booth and Paschall have looked every bit the way we expected them to, the sophomore class looks ready to take a step forward, and the freshmen continued to show flashes.

The ‘Cats will get their first true test of the young season when they host Michigan on Wednesday night.