Villanova’s game against DePaul felt like a microcosm of the Wildcats’ season, as inconsistency marred the performance. Fortunately, they were able to do enough to gut out a tough 73-68 win to get off to a positive start in Big East play.

‘Nova got off to a terrible start, falling behind 13-5 and trailing by 14 halfway through the period. The offense was disjointed and the ‘Cats struggled to defend the Blue Demons, especially Eli Cain, who had 14 first-half points. Fueled by Eric Paschall and Saddiq Bey, with help from Jahvon Quinerly, Villanova was able to cut the deficit to a manageable four points before the break.

The second half got off to a similar start, as DePaul ripped off a 7-0 run to open the half, reestablishing an 11-point margin. From there Villanova went to work chipping away at the lead but continued to trail by between 5-9 before an Eric Paschall 3 cut the deficit to two with just over 10 minutes remaining.

The ‘Cats kept plugging away, and finally took their first lead at 58-56 with 7:58 to go. The Blue Demons held tight but wouldn’t lead again as ‘Nova was able to keep them at arms-length and put the game away.

Eric Paschall was very good, and Phil Booth made some absolutely huge plays for ‘Nova in the second half. The ‘Cats also got great minutes from Saddiq Bey, while Jahvon Quinerly showed some nice flashes as well.

At times the offense looked completely stagnant, and at others it looked like the fluid unit we’ve come to expect it to be.

More intriguing, the defensive numbers don’t paint a pretty picture, as DePaul shot 52.8 percent from the field and 40 percent from deep, outperforming the Wildcats in both categories. There were instances where ‘Nova truly struggled to guard DePaul. But there were also some encouraging signs on that end, especially from Quinerly, which we’ll touch more on in the coming days. ‘Nova also did an excellent job getting into the passing lanes and creating turnovers.

It wasn’t the prettiest performance, but you have to be encouraged with the way Villanova handled adversity and battled back multiple times throughout the game. In the Big East a win is a win, and this is one we’ll certainly take.