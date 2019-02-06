Well, it wasn’t pretty and there was a whole lot to dislike about the performance, but Villanova managed to escape Creighton with a 66-59 overtime win. The victory gave the Wildcats their best ever start to Big East play at 10-0.

The game got off to a sleepy start as both teams struggled offensively. The teams combined for just seven points eight minutes into the game. As the teams slogged away at the offensive end, Creighton managed to lead by as many as four. An Eric Paschall 3 gave the ‘Cats a one-point lead heading into halftime.

Villanova shot just 34.6 percent in the first half and was punished inside, getting outscored 16-6 in the paint. Fortunately, the Bluejays were dreadful from 3, going just 1-8 from beyond the arc. ‘Nova wasn’t much better, hitting just 26.3 percent from 3, but the ‘Cats managed to knock down five shots from beyond the arc to Creighton’s one to help offset the points in the paint. ‘Nova also outscored the Bluejays 11-3 on the break in the first half.

Creighton shot much better in the second half, going 10-20 from the field and 2-4 from 3, while ‘Nova continued to struggle going 8-21 and 3-10.

As a result, the Bluejays were able to re-establish a four-point lead five minutes into the second half. The ‘Cats responded, leading by four with eight minutes to go. Creighton wouldn’t go away and took a three-point lead with 4:38 left. Four-straight points from Phil Booth put the ‘Cats back in front with just over a minute to play.

An absolutely atrocious foul call on Saddiq Bey with 36 seconds left sent Kaleb Joseph to the line for three shots and a chance to put the Bluejays up two. With the shot clock winding down, Joseph pulled up for 3 and jumped forward into a stationary Bey, and the official rewarded him with the call. Fortunately, Joseph went just 1-3 from the line and only managed to tie the game. Booth and Joseph traded missed shots over the final 30 seconds and the game headed to overtime.

Paschall opened overtime with a 3, which was promptly answered by Davion Mintz. The ‘Cats responded with an 8-0 run that ultimately proved enough to get the win.

After the game, Creighton head coach Greg McDermott said the Bluejays weren’t going to let Booth and Paschall torch them, and they were relatively successful. Each made some big plays for the ‘Cats, but Booth was just 5-17 for 14 points, while Paschall was 4-10 for 15 points. The duo combined to go just 3-13 from 3. Booth did add eight rebounds and four assists while Paschall contributed seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks.

Fortunately, Saddiq Bey was able to take advantage of the Creighton strategy, going for a career-high 17 points on 6-12 shooting. He added five rebounds (four offensive) and three steals.

Collin Gillespie picked up some slack as well, chipping in 13 points on 4-9 shooting, all from 3, to go with six assists.

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree added seven points and seven rebounds, four of which came on the offensive end.

Cosby-Roundtree’s seven points represented the whole of the bench scoring for ‘Nova, as Joe Cremo and Jahvon Quinerly were held scoreless. Quinerly played just four minutes.

We tend to be on the optimistic side here at Nova Illustrated and getting the win despite the offensive struggles and Saddiq Bey stepping up would be the positive takeaways from Wednesday night. Jay Wright was understandably happy with some of the hustle plays made by the Wildcats, particularly some of the offensive rebounds.

But it’s hard to ignore the fact that the game never should have been this close. Not only were the Wildcats playing at home and against a team that has been poor on the defensive end this season, but the Bluejays were without two starters, including their leading scorer, Ty-Shon Alexander, who was a late scratch. Considering that, it’s discouraging that the offense struggled so mightily and that the game nearly got away from ‘Nova.

Perhaps it was just an off-night, maybe it was a case of playing down to the competition or a letdown after learning of Alexander’s absence, or maybe the ‘Cats already had one eye on Saturday’s matchup with Marquette. Or a combination of all three of those. Wright mentioned after the game that he didn’t mention anything to the team about looking ahead until they saw that Marquette had lost to St. John’s on Tuesday night, and he also acknowledged the absence of Alexander.

What’s clear is it wasn’t up to standards, and the Wildcats will need to be much better on Saturday. The good news is they gutted it out and got the win and will have an opportunity to take a stranglehold on the conference when they play Marquette on Saturday.



