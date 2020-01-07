Villanova certainly put fans through the full range of emotions. There was frustration, disappointment, concern, hope, pride, exhilaration, excitement, and relief as the ‘Cats overcame a 14-point deficit to get a huge road win against Creighton on Tuesday night.

For about 35 minutes, this game was a near carbon copy of the Marquette game on Saturday. The Wildcats again suffered through a disastrous start, clawed their way back into the game, missed what felt like an endless line of opportunities to get back to even, and saw the opponent re-establish a comfortable advantage. The only difference was this time, Villanova kept coming and was eventually able to get over the hump, get the lead, and win the game.

‘Nova continued to be plagued by poor shooting, especially early. The ‘Cats missed their first seven field goal attempts and didn’t score a field goal until nearly six minutes into the game. As a result, they trailed 8-3 and it would get worse. ‘Nova tried to stay in it despite the shooting woes, but just couldn’t keep up and eventually found itself down 24-10 with just over six minutes to go in the half. The Wildcats were, however, able to cut the deficit to a more manageable eight at the break.

Villanova shot just 27.6 percent from the field and 20 percent from three in the first half.

They closed to within two early in the second half, only to see the Bluejays respond and push the advantage back to 10 with 11 minutes left. The teams would spend the next five minutes trading blows, with ‘Nova getting to within four only to have Creighton push it back to eight. The ‘Cats finally got within two with 4:19 to go and that would give them the opportunity to take their first lead since 1-0 half a minute later when Collin Gillespie drained a three. Mitch Ballock answered right back with a three for Creighton to go back up two, but Saddiq Bey immediately answered for ‘Nova with his own three, giving the ‘Cats a one-point lead again.

Bey followed that up with a block at the other end, setting up a Gillespie jumper to push the lead to three. From there, Villanova got two stops sandwiched around a stop for Creighton. Holding the ball and a three-point lead, Jermaine Samuels missed a three and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl got a massive offensive rebound. JRE managed to keep his balance along the baseline and find Gillespie who was fouled.

In a bit of a strange situation, for the second time this season Villanova found itself in a position where it would need to inbound the ball four straight times before heading to the line courtesy of the bonus. The last time was against Kansas, and the fourth and final attempt resulted in a turnover that gave Kansas a final shot at the win. This time, the Wildcats were able to execute all four without incident, and Gillespie sunk two free throws to extend the lead to five. Marcus Zegarowski got a layup, but Justin Moore hit two more from the line to ice the game and give Villanova the huge, somewhat surprising, win.

Collin Gillespie was huge for the ‘Cats, dropping in 24 points on 8-of-10 shooting, including 4-of-5 from three. He added seven rebounds and two assists.

Saddiq Bey struggled a bit, shooting just 3-of-10, but he chipped in 11 points, including that huge three late, and five rebounds. Bey was also a monster on the defensive end for Villanova.



Jermaine Samuels had 10 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals, and a block.

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl added seven points, 14 rebounds, three assists, a steal, and a block.

Justin Moore had eight of the bench, while Brandon Slater and Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree had two each.

Despite the positive result, the game didn’t come without its share of concerns. The ‘Cats were just 6-of-33 from beyond the arc, and just like the Marquette game, many of them were reasonably good looks. They’ve been struggling from deep for a while now, and it cost them against Marquette and almost did again on Tuesday.

However, it would be silly, and unfair, to focus on that after the grit and poise the Wildcats displayed Tuesday night. There were multiple occasions where they could have folded or could have let the frustrations at the offensive end impact their defense and focus. Instead, they stayed locked in, continued to execute, and played with incredible toughness.

Villanova won the battle of the boards 37-33, piled up six steals and four blocks, and perhaps most impressively committed just five turnovers. That’s a particularly notable number considering the environment the ‘Cats were playing in.

You have to be proud of the effort and determination. The reward was a huge win, the importance of which can’t be overstated. The ‘Cats avoided a two-game losing streak, avoided a second Big East loss, and got an incredibly valuable road conference win. They now trail just Providence, Butler, and Seton Hall, who each remain unbeaten in conference play. Just as importantly, they now have a game cushion in the loss column against Creighton, Marquette, DePaul, St. John’s, and Georgetown.

It was an impressive display of toughness from the ‘Cats, and you have to think some of the lessons from the Marquette game were quickly applied. While they still have some things to iron out, Tuesday was a big, big win.

‘Nova will look to keep it going on Saturday when they host Georgetown.



