Villanova went to Creighton and got a huge Big East win on Sunday afternoon, defeating the Bluejays 90-78. The win moves the ‘Cats to 4-0 in the conference, a game clear of Marquette and at least a game and a half ahead of the rest of the conference.

Consecutive 3’s from Eric Paschall and Saddiq Bey helped the ‘Cats to a 6-2 lead early, but Creighton responded and led by Ty-Shon Alexander built an eight-point lead midway through the half. ‘Nova was able to cut the deficit to four at the break.

A 5-0 run from Creighton to start the second half pushed the lead back to nine before the ‘Cats ripped off a 13-0 run of their own to take a four-point lead. Six-straight from Creighton put the Bluejays back in front with 13:27 left, but Villanova responded with yet another 13-0 spurt to go up 11 at the 9:36 mark. Creighton would get no closer than seven the rest of the way, and the Wildcats walked away with a 12-point win.

Phil Booth (28 points, seven assists, four rebounds) and Eric Paschall (21 points, seven rebounds, three assists) were fantastic again, combining to shoot 17-26 from the floor and 6-12 from 3.

Jermaine Samuels got the start and responded nicely, contributing 13 points on 4-7 shooting, six rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal. He had a couple of standout plays, including this one.