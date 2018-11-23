Happy Thanksgiving ‘Nova Nation, we hope you had a great holiday. The Wildcats did their part to contribute to an enjoyable day, as they got back on track with a comfortable win over Canisius in the opening round of the AdvoCare Invitational. With the holiday and the quick turnaround to the game tomorrow, we’ll condense our usual postgame coverage of a recap, key numbers, and takeaways into one post tonight.

Recap

The ‘Cats jumped out to a lead and never looked back on Thursday afternoon, ultimately cruising to a much-needed victory and breaking a two-game losing streak.

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree was fantastic, especially in the first half where he posted a double-double. He finished with a career-high in points (15) and rebounds (13), including eight on the offensive glass. He added three steals, and assist, and a block.

‘Nova survived a late first-half run from the Golden Griffins and another push in the second half but were never truly threatened. Unlike in the Michigan and Furman losses, Villanova players were able to step up and halt pushes from Canisius, and the ‘Cats were able to maintain the momentum.

Saddiq Bey was very good, getting 11 points and eight rebounds.

Phil Booth was much better, scoring 15 on 5-8 shooting and adding four rebounds. Booth played much more within himself, and the improved efficiency was big for the ‘Cats.

Collin Gillespie and Eric Paschall were quiet. Paschall had seven points and six rebounds and shot just 1-6 from three. His start to the season is reminiscent of last year’s, and hopefully he finds his groove like he did last year. If/when that happens, Villanova becomes a completely different team. Gillespie had seven points on 2-4 shooting. He had some good moments and some bad, but he didn’t commit a turnover.

Joe Cremo was a solid contributor off the bench, chipping in eight points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Cole Swider showed some nice flashes late, finishing with 11 points on 3-7 from deep.

Jahvon Quinerly got some extended run after not seeing the court in the loss to Furman. He showed some flashes as well, netting nine points, grabbing three rebounds, and dishing two assists. He had four turnovers, but for the first time this season his potential showed through.

Key Numbers

27: Villanova’s rebounding margin

The ‘Cats were dominant on the glass, outrebounding Canisius 51-24. Villanova grabbed 18 offensive rebounds. Cosby-Roundtree led the way, but it was a team effort as 10 of the 11 Wildcats to play grabbed at least one rebound. This was an area the ‘Cats failed to take advantage of against Furman, and it was good to see them put forth such a dominant effort.

56: Points for Canisius

The Golden Griffin’s 56 points were the second-fewest allowed by the ‘Cats in the young season behind the 53 they gave up to Quinnipiac. Canisius shot just 32.7 percent from the floor and 26.1 percent from deep. We’ll touch more on the defensive effort in the takeaways section.

17: Villanova turnovers

It wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows for the ‘Cats on Thanksgiving Day as turnovers continued to plague the team. They committed 17 and were minus-three in that department. Against better teams, that’s going to be an issue. One thing we will say is that there were fewer turnovers of the sloppy/silly variety and more that were the result of aggressiveness and trying to make a play. Still, ‘Nova needs to find a way to clean up the turnovers and take care of the ball.

Takeaways

‘Cats show some attitude

The word “attitude” has become somewhat of a cliché at Villanova, but it’s impossible to deny it’s meaning and importance to the program. On Thursday, attitude was on full display.

There was an edge to Villanova Thursday afternoon. The team played with passion and fire. ‘Nova players were diving all over the court, and they were quick to help their teammates up. It may seem like a subjective assessment, but you know it when you see it, and we saw it against Canisius. An ability to demonstrate these characteristics consistently will go a long way towards ‘Nova getting where they want to go this season.

Defensive improvement

The defense was far from perfect, and there is still a long way to go to get it where Jay Wright wants and needs it to be. However, for a team desperate for improvement at that end of the floor, Thursday provided some encouragement.

The breakdowns were less frequent and less egregious. There was an improvement in communication. Many more of the opponent’s shots were contested. And there was an uptick in deflections. Canisius expectedly threw a lot of screens and back cuts at Villanova, and the response was much better. Again, there’s still a lot of work to be done, but Thursday was a step in the right direction.

Cosby-Roundtree and Saddiq Bey

We mentioned the nice games from this pair in the recap section, but their play deserves further mention as something that stood out on Thursday.

Both players were aggressive and had a hugely positive impact on the game, especially early. As Villanova looks for players to step up into important support roles, Thursday’s performance from this pair was encouraging. Both have shown flashes throughout the young season, and it’s great to see them building off that and developing some consistency.

Another thing that deserves mention is Cosby-Roundtree showing a bit of leadership. Late in the game, the cameras caught DCR in an earnest conversation with Jermaine Samuels. Samuels was quiet on Thursday and while we don’t know exactly what was said between the pair, it’s good to see Cosby-Roundtree teaching/encouraging his teammate and showing some leadership.

Offensive decisiveness

One of the biggest takeaways from Thursday’s game was better decisiveness on the offensive end. This most noticeably manifested itself in the fact that Villanova players were ready to shoot the ball as soon as they caught it. Instead of pausing after the catch, the ‘Cats were immediately ready to rise up and shoot the ball with confidence. Not only is this a huge factor in the ultimate success of Villanova’s offensive scheme, but it shows that the young ‘Cats are picking up on the offensive philosophy and gaining confidence.

In addition, ‘Nova was better making quick decisions after dribble penetration. We’ve seen a lot of Villanova penetration end with a jump stop and a player stuck in the paint looking for a play. Thursday, they did a better job of landing and finding the correct read, whether that be a shot or a quick pass.

Things weren’t perfect offensively. The turnovers remain a major concern, there were some spacing issues at times, and despite the improvement in decisiveness the ‘Cats still weren’t operating at the level of flow and rhythm that we’ve come to expect. But just like on the defensive end, there were some encouraging improvements.







