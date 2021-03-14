NovaIllustrated - Cats Get 5 Seed, Open Against Winthrop

Villanova landed a 5 seed in the 2020-21 NCAA tournament and will open tournament play against Winthrop on Friday. A time is still to be announced.



Winthrop finished the season with an impressive 23-1 record. However, just one of those wins came against a KenPom top 100 team, while 19 of them came against teams ranked 200th or worse, including six wins over teams ranked 300th or worse.



We'll have more on the matchup and the bracket, including thoughts from coach Wright, throughout the week.

