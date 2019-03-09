The Villanova Wildcats ended the 2018-19 regular season in the most 2018-19 Villanova Wildcats way, falling to Seton Hall 79-75 and failing to clinch the outright Big East title.

The ‘Cats never led and fell behind by as many as 14 in the first half, ultimately taking an 11-point deficit into the half. ‘Nova mustered just 28 first-half points.

The lead ballooned to 16 early in the second half, but a 13-0 ‘Nova run got the Wildcats back within striking distance. Seton Hall responded and pushed the lead back to 11 with 11:35 to go, but the ‘Cats came right back and were able to pull within two at the 6:39 mark.

At that point, it started to feel like ‘Nova might be able to pull it out. The ‘Cats got within one at the 4:48 mark on a Phil Booth layup, and again with 3:57 to go on a pair of Collin Gillespie free throws.

But ‘Nova was never able to get over the hump as it was hampered by uncharacteristically poor late-game execution. After Michael Nzei pushed the lead back to three with a layup with 3:45 to go, Villanova committed three turnovers over the next two minutes, allowing the Pirates to push the lead to eight. A Booth 3 ended the two-and-a-half-minute drought, but the damage had been done and the ‘Cats ultimately ran out of time.

Despite the up and down nature of Villanova’s season, the ‘Cats had been pretty good in late game situations throughout the season. That wasn’t the case Saturday, and it prevented them from completing the comeback. In addition to the turnovers, the Wildcats put themselves in dangerous positions offensively that forced them to burn timeouts and made some poor decisions regarding giving fouls.

Despite 47 second-half points and respectable shooting numbers, the offense proved unreliable once again. In addition to the two-and-a-half-minute drought late in the game, the ‘Cats suffered a drought of 3:10 to start the game and a four-minute drought late in the first half. It’s going to be hard to win games with the offense disappearing for those kinds of stretches multiple times in a game.

For the Wildcats, Seton Hall picked a bad time to decide it can make 3’s, as the Pirates hit 13 shots from beyond the arc, making 48.1 percent after entering the game hitting just 31.8 percent for the season. Myles Cale, who was shooting 33.9 percent from deep on the season, went 6-8, while Jared Rhoden, who was hovering around 20 percent, was 3-4. Villanova certainly deserves some of the blame for doing a poor job defending the perimeter, especially in transition, but there’s also an element of bad luck as a couple of guys got unusually hot at a bad time.

Seton Hall’s sudden 3-point proficiency wasn’t the only factor, as the ‘Cats were pounded on the offensive glass and got absolutely nothing from the bench, and we’ll touch more on those factors over the next few days.

Ultimately, it was a disappointing performance and a wasted opportunity. Now, we’ll join the Wildcats in scoreboard watching, as the ‘Cats could still claim an outright Big East title with a Georgetown win over Marquette. The Hoyas led 16-15 at the time of this writing.

Regarding the bigger picture, Villanova likely has some work to do in the Big East tournament. A stumble in the opening game of the tournament could put the ‘Cats in danger of falling onto the 8/9 line. The disappointment is tough to shake, as a win on Saturday would have likely solidified the ‘Cats as a six seed. Hopefully, they can bounce back and make a run in NYC to improve their seeding and generate some momentum heading into the Big Dance.