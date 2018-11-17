Things went from bad to worse for Villanova Saturday night, as it lost a second-straight game for the first time in forever (since 2012-13 to be exact). The Furman Paladins came into the Finn and handed the Wildcats a 76-68 overtime loss. It’s the first time ‘Nova has lost two of its first four under Jay Wright.

The first four minutes of Saturday’s game against Furman looked a lot like the entire Michigan game. In that stretch the ‘Cats were just 1-5 from the floor, committed five turnovers, continued to look out of sync offensively and completely lost defensively, and trailed 8-4.

Out of the under-16 timeout, Villanova finally came to life. Threes from Saddiq Bey, Joe Cremo, and Cole Swider provided a spark offensively, and seemed to inject a little life into the defense as well. The ‘Cats began to look at least passable at that end of the floor while getting a few impressive blocks. ‘Nova looked much more engaged and took the lead 15-14 by the next media timeout.

Villanova’s solid play continued over the next several minutes, even if it didn’t help them much on the scoreboard. The stretch between the under-12 and under-8 timeouts produced some of the best defense ‘Nova has played so far this season, but twice Furman was bailed out by desperation threes at the end of the shot clock that went in. Despite a couple of tough breaks, the ‘Cats managed to stretch the lead to 23-20.

The final eight minutes of the half were back-and-forth, with the Villanova lead as high as ten before settling at five at the half, 36-31.

It was the sophomores carrying the load in the first half, as Collin Gillespie led all scorers with 10 while Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree contributed six points, seven rebounds, and four blocks. DCR played a big part in getting Villanova through the slow start, and his energy defensively and on the glass was contagious.

Joe Cremo and Saddiq Bey were limited statistically, scoring three points each, but led the team in plus/minus with a +10 and a +9 respectively.

The Paladins came out ready to play in the second half, while the Wildcats again looked disjointed. A 7-0 run over the first 3:35 of the half restored a two-point lead for Furman before Gillespie steadied things with a three.

The teams traded blows for a while as they were tied at 48. A 10-5 spurt from Furman put the Paladins up 58-53 with 3:31 to go. The run was helped by a couple 50-50 calls that went against the ‘Cats and some unkind rolls on the rim. There were stretches where it felt like ‘Nova had all the momentum and was on the cusp of pulling away and stretches where it was Furman that looked headed for a comfortable lead only to see Villanova respond.

A three from Joe Cremo and a pull-up jumper from Booth tied the game at 58 with two and a half minutes to go. The ‘Nova spurt continued with a Gillespie layup to give the ‘Cats the lead. After Furman missed a put-back dunk, a Gillespie miss left the ‘Cats up two with a minute to go.

‘Nova was called for a blocking foul with 48 seconds to go, and Jordan Lyons knocked down both free-throws to tie the game.

A Booth miss gave the Paladins the ball with 31 seconds left. They ran down the clock before missing a three that was rebounded by Villanova with a few ticks left on the clock. However, the officials called an off the ball foul with 2.6 seconds to go, sending Matt Rafferty to line for a one-and-one and a chance to win the game. He missed the first and ‘Nova grabbed the rebound with 2.3 seconds on the clock. The ‘Cats tried a home run pass to Eric Paschall that was knocked out of bounds. A review determined it was out on Furman, giving the ‘Cats one last chance to win in regulation. An alley-oop attempt to Paschall was knocked away, and the game headed to overtime.

A Noah Gurley basket started overtime. Booth answered with a three, only to see Clay Mounce answer right back with a three of his own.

Down four, Cosby-Roundtree missed the front end of a one-and-one, and then the Wildcats gave up a crushing offensive rebound at the other end. Furman converted the extra chance into two points and a six-point lead with 51.8 to go. That proved to be enough as the ‘Cats never threatened again, falling 76-68.

And so we are left with more questions than answers four games into the season. The defensive breakdowns continued, and the offense looks nothing like a typical Villanova group. Jahvon Quinerly never even saw the court. Jay Wright said postgame that he “wanted” to get him in, but the flow of the game never allowed it and he wanted to finish with the more experienced guys in a tight game down the stretch. Wright admitted that perhaps he should have given Quinerly some run.

The ‘Cats shot just 33.8 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from deep. Phil Booth led the Wildcats with 20 points but needed 23 shots to get there. He entered the game 11-11 from the line but was just 1-4 Saturday night. Collin Gillespie chipped in 19 on 6-13, but no other Wildcat reached double figures. Villanova was unable to establish an advantage on the glass, getting outrebounded 47-40. Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree was a bright spot with six points, 11 rebounds, five blocks, two steals and an assist.

It’s clear Villanova has a lot of issues to address and has some soul searching to do over the coming days. We’ll dig deeper into some of those issues over the next day or two.











