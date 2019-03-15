On Friday night, Villanova will battle Xavier for a spot in the Big East tournament final.

Xavier squeaked by Creighton 63-61 following Villanova’s 11-point victory over Providence.

The Musketeers have won seven of their last eight games, including a 66-54 win over Villanova. The Wildcats won the first meeting between the teams 85-75.

In the first meeting, four Wildcats scored in double-figures as the ‘Cats shot 50 percent from the floor and 44.1 percent from 3. ‘Nova rained in 15 3’s in that game, establishing a 27-point margin from beyond the arc. Villanova won the rebounding battle 39-34, but it did concede 15 offensive rebounds.

Xavier shot just 33.3 percent from deep in the first meeting and was led by its frontcourt. Tyrique Jones (21), Naji Marshall (15), and Zach Hankins (12) combined for 48 of Xavier’s 75 points, but Marshall was 1-7 from 3. ‘Nova did an excellent job limiting Paul Scruggs, who had just seven points. Quentin Goodin had 12 off the bench.

Offense was a serious issue in Villanova’s loss to Xavier, as the ‘Cats shot just 33.9 percent from the floor and 27.8 percent from 3. They did hit 10 3’s and were +6 from beyond the arc, but they were doomed by inefficiency. The Wildcats lost by 12 and scored only 54 points despite attempting 12 more field goals than the Musketeers.

Villanova’s 2-point defense was an issue as well as Xavier shot 64 percent from inside the arc. ‘Nova was better on the defensive glass, giving up just five offensive rebounds, but Xavier’s efficiency and Villanova’s inefficiency was too much to overcome. Xavier also built an advantage from the free throw line, attempting 18 free three throws to Villanova’s four.

In that game, Xavier’s backcourt did some damage, with Scruggs and Goodin combining for 25 points. Marshall had 17 and Hankins had 10.

‘Nova didn’t get enough help from its role players, as Phil Booth, Eric Paschall, and Saddiq Bey scored 41 of Villanova’s 54 points.

In the Musketeers’ quarterfinal win over Creighton, it was Hankins who led the way with 22 points and nine rebounds. He also scored what proved to be the game-winning bucket on a tip-in with 21 seconds left. Naji Marshall struggled after missing the regular season finale against St. John’s, scoring 11 points on 4-12 shooting. The Xavier backcourt struggled against the Bluejays as well, with Scruggs and Goodin combining for 17 points on 6-21 shooting, including 0-9 from 3. Xavier shot a paltry 22.2 percent from 3 but was buoyed by 52.3 percent shooting from inside the arc. They did a good job controlling the pace.

Interior defense will be a key for ‘Nova, as Xavier thrives getting touches in the paint and scoring around the basket. The Musketeers shoot just 33.7 percent from 3, so it can be fruitful to try to make them beat you from deep. It will be interesting to see if ‘Nova packs in the defense a little bit or tries to throw some zone looks at the Musketeers.

Xavier did a good job taking care of the ball in both meetings with ‘Nova this year and did so against Creighton on Thursday. If the ‘Cats can find a way to force some turnovers, it could be a huge advantage.

The Musketeers are playing some of their best basketball of the season and present an interesting challenge to the ‘Cats. Hopefully, the Wildcats can take the rubber match.