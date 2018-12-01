La Salle continued its decent play against Villanova, putting a scare into the Wildcats at the Palestra on Saturday. Ultimately the ‘Cats were able to hold off the Explorers, escaping with an 85-78 win.

The first half was a bit of a surprise as it essentially turned into a 3-point shooting contest. Despite only shooting 30 percent from deep on the season, the Explorers knocked down 9-15 from beyond the arc in the first half. La Salle’s 3-point barrage helped them build a lead as large as 12, but the ‘Cats responded with some knock-down shooting of their own, ultimately matching the Explorers’ nine treys and trimming the lead to three at the half.

La Salle got a huge spark from its bench, as Isiah Deas and Jack Clark combined for 18 points on 5-8 from deep. ‘Nova was led by the seniors, as Phil Booth and Eric Paschall combined for 23 points on 5-6 from beyond the arc. Joe Cremo chipped in six first-half points off the bench.

Both teams cooled a bit from deep in the second half, as La Salle hit 3-8 while ‘Nova was 3-7. The Explorers scored the first five points of the second half to open an eight-point lead before the ‘Cats tied it up with an 8-0 run of their own.

A Saddiq Bey free throw with 12:47 to go gave the ‘Cats their first lead since 2-0. The lead got as high as seven before the Explorers got within three with 1:07 to go but they would get no closer as Collin Gillespie and Paschall put the game away at the free throw line.

Paschall was fantastic, pouring in 27 points on 9-17 from the floor, 3-5 from deep, and 6-7 from the line.

Booth added 19 on 7-13 and 3-5 from deep.

Gillespie stepped up in the second half, finishing with 15 points on a perfect 8-8 from the foul line. He added five assists.

Bey chipped in seven points, three rebounds and three assists and made a couple huge plays down the stretch for ‘Nova.

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree had his quietest game in a while, scoring four points on only one field goal attempt. He did add five rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal.

Joe Cremo added eight points off the bench, playing some good minutes for the ‘Cats. Cole Swider chipped in five points, and that was it for bench scoring for Villanova. ‘Nova is going to need more from it’s bench at some point this season, and it’s concerning that none of them have been able to earn enough trust from Jay Wright to get extended minutes in a close game. It’s easier to overlook the issue following a win, but for the ‘Cats to hit their ceiling this season there’s going to need to be improvement here.

Going into a game against a winless team that has been struggling at both ends of floor, this isn’t the type of result you would have hoped for. Adding in the fact that they were playing without their leading scorer makes it even worse. A team that had struggled shooting the ball hit 58 percent from the floor and 52.2 percent from deep.

There were certainly some defensive issues for Villanova on Saturday afternoon, but you also have to give the Explorers some credit. Despite the way their season has gone, they showed up ready to bring the fight to Villanova and played a very good game.

Fortunately, Villanova’s offense came to life and was able to carry the load. Building on the positives, for the second-straight game the ‘Cats responded well to a tight, pressure-packed situation and executed down the stretch. These are the types of games that can have long-term benefits, and getting a win in addition to the experience is huge. It wasn’t the prettiest win, and the performance certainly didn’t answer all of Villanova’s questions, but a win is a win and the ‘Cats will certainly take it.



