The cardiac ‘Cats provided some Saturday afternoon drama on the last day of the regular season, watching a big lead disappear and getting into a rock fight with rival Georgetown. Fortunately, the ‘Cats were able to make just enough plays down the stretch to escape Washington, DC with a 70-69 win.

The start couldn’t have been much better for the Wildcats. They hit six of their first eight shots and jumped out to a 14-0 lead. ‘Nova pushed the lead to 20-4, but a 17-8 Georgetown run pulled the Hoyas to within seven with just under eight minutes to go in the first half. Georgetown would get as close as six, only to see ‘Nova go back up 12 before carrying a nine-point lead into the break.

Even with a bit of a cold stretch mixed in, there was a lot to like about the offense. Six Wildcats scored and they shot 60 percent from the field and 66.7 percent from three, assisting on nine of 15 made baskets. However, nine first-half turnovers were a concern.

The defense started out great, with ‘Nova holding Georgetown to four points over the first seven and a half minutes. However, the Hoyas scored 26 points over the final 12+ minutes, a fact that’s sure to irk Jay Wright. It was Jamorko Pickett doing the damage for Georgetown, scoring 15 points on 6-of-7 shooting, including a perfect 3-of-3 from beyond the arc.

For ‘Nova, Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore had nine each, Saddiq Bey and Jermaine Samuels had seven each, Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree had four off the bench, and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl had three.

The hints of trouble we saw later in the first half continued into the second half. The Hoyas started the half on an 11-0 run, and Villanova’s lead, which once stood at 17, had turned into a two-point deficit two and half minutes into the second half.

‘Nova was finally able to quell the run, and the teams traded baskets on the way to a 45-45 tie before a 7-0 spurt from the ‘Cats restored a lead with 11:54 to play. But the Hoyas came right back with a 10-2 run of their own to retake a one-point lead at the 8:47 mark. The teams again traded blows for a stretch, with ‘Nova holding a three-point lead at the final media timeout of the afternoon, setting the stage for a wild finish in a game the ‘Cats once had been well in control of.

Georgetown got the better of things out of the media timeout, going on a 7-0 run to take a four-point lead with just 2:13 to go. Bey hit a huge three to pull the ‘Cats within one with 1:20 to play. Georgetown answered with a three before a Robinson-Earl layup got ‘Nova back within two.

A Georgetown turnover gave the ‘Cats a chance to tie or win with 20 seconds to go. Jermaine Samuels got a layup attempt that was goaltended and he was fouled, sending him to the line for one shot with a chance to give ‘Nova the lead with 5.6 seconds left. Samuels got the free-throw to drop and the ‘Cats needed one last stop to escape with the win. They would get it when Terrell Allen’s runner clanked off as time expired.

Frankly, it’s pretty disappointing that Villanova let Georgetown back in the game. The Hoyas were without two key players in Omer Yurtseven and Mac McClung and had virtually nothing to play for. They deserve all the credit in the world for continuing to battle, but the fact that the Wildcats weren’t able to put them away in those circumstances is concerning.

Still, the Wildcats continue to show incredible toughness and resiliency and an ability to not be affected by circumstances. While it would have been nice to see them ride the early lead to an easy win, they made some big plays in the final minute and ultimately accomplished the goal, which was to win and remain in the mix for a share of the Big East title. For that, they’ll need Creighton to beat Seton Hall. Regardless of that outcome, the Wildcats will be the two seed in next week’s Big East tournament.

It wasn’t pretty, but we’ll take it. All that’s left to do is pull for Creighton so ‘Nova can get its share of the Big East title and to see who the first-round opponent will be at the Big East Tournament. As it stands now, ‘Nova would get the winner of DePaul and Marquette.