Villanova got a stiff test from Delaware, who played like a team that has a 9-1 record, on Saturday at the Never Forget Tribute Classic. But the Wildcats answered the call, calmly controlling the game and ultimately earning a 78-70 win.

We saw a first half in which Villanova played reasonably well, but the Blue Hens refused to fold. The Wildcats opened several double-figure leads, only to see Delaware respond and get back within striking distance. At the halftime buzzer, the ‘Cats held a five-point lead.

‘Nova shot the ball reasonably well for much of the first half, committed only three turnovers, and assisted on nine of 15 made baskets. However, there were some defensive issues as Delaware shot 56.5 percent from the floor and 57.1 percent from three. The Wildcats did a good job trying to force Nate Darling to put the ball on the floor, and he was just 1-of-5 from inside the arc. But he also got a few opportunities to launch from deep and he made ‘Nova pay, connecting on 3-of-5.

There was a lot to like about Villanova’s offensive play. The Wildcats were connected, making the right reads, and executing. They played with good energy and were getting after loose balls. Defensively the showed some quick hands and did a good job getting deflections, but they learned they can’t give Delaware’s shooters any space on the perimeter.

The second half followed a very similar script. The Blue Hens got to within one while ‘Nova pushed the lead to as much as 10. Delaware continued to battle and got back within five in the final minute, but Villanova made enough plays down the stretch to earn the victory.

Five Wildcats reached double figures, led by Jermaine Samuels with 18. He added five rebounds, two steals, and an assist and made some big plays for the ‘Cats.

Justin Moore continued his impactful freshman campaign, scoring 16 points off the bench. He also chipped in three rebounds, three assists, and a steal.

Saddiq Bey had 13 points, Cole Swider added 12 points and six rebounds, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl chipped in 10 points and eight rebounds, and Collin Gillespie had seven points, six assists, four steals, and three rebounds.

Villanova showed a nice mix offensively, getting back to its three-point loving ways with 31 attempts from deep while continuing to show an ability to score around the basket. The ball movement and overall offensive execution were good. ‘Nova also did a good job getting to the line and knocking down free-throws, going 14-17 and earning a 7-point advantage from the charity stripe.

Defensively, the numbers are a bit concerning. Delaware shot 57.4 percent from the field and 52.9 percent from three. Darling was 6-of-11 from deep, and while he deserves credit for his performance, it’s a bit disappointing from Villanova’s perspective because he was almost certainly highlighted by Jay Wright and staff ahead of the game. The good news is there wasn’t a parade of defensive breakdowns from the ‘Cats, just a few instances where they weren’t quite close enough or got a bit out of position, and Delaware played a good offensive game. Fortunately, they were able to offset the Blue Hens’ hot shooting with active hands, piling up deflections and finishing with 10 steals. They forced 15 Delaware turnovers on the afternoon. That, plus the advantage and the charity stripe, was enough.

The ‘Cats played with really good energy, getting after loose balls and diving all over the floor. Considering the afternoon start time, the neutral site that lacked juice at times, and an opponent who is talented but isn’t a brand name in the sport, the spirited effort from ‘Nova was impressive. It was also good to not see the ‘Cats looking ahead to next weekend’s matchup with Kansas.

The Wildcats handled business and have been able to continue to learn lessons while staying in the win column, which is another positive.

'Nova now awaits a visit from Kansas next Saturday.

