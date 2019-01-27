The Villanova Wildcats turned Sunday’s Big East battle with Seton Hall into a runaway victory, cruising to an 80-52 win.

Villanova trailed for just 20 seconds, and after an Eric Paschall 3 put the ‘Cats up 8-6 at the 16:22 mark of the first half they wouldn’t trail the rest of the game. The Pirates tied the score at 12 with 13:26 to go in the half, but ‘Nova responded immediately with another Paschall 3. From there the Wildcats set about picking apart the Pirates.

‘Nova took a 10-point lead into the half and would see the margin grow to as much as 35 in the second half before the final margin settled at 28.

Sunday was Villanova’s best defensive effort of the season, and that’s great to see as we head into the stretch run of the season. Seton Hall had some early success getting into the paint, but the ‘Cats quickly stepped things up defensively and created a nightmare for the Pirates.

The ‘Cats held Myles Powell, who entered the Sunday averaging 22 points per game, to just three points. He had more turnovers (7) than shot attempts (5). Myles Cale managed 14 points for the Seton Hall, but no other Pirate got more than eight.

For the game, Seton Hall shot just 34.6 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from 3. The Pirates had the same number of turnovers (18) as made baskets.

Collin Gillespie struggled offensively, shooting just 2-8 from 3, but he did an excellent job setting the tone defensively on Powell and finished with three steals.

Phi Booth was spectacular, pouring in 25 points to go with five rebounds, five assists, and a steal. He shot 8-15 from the floor and 7-13 from 3.

Eric Paschall chipped in 17 points and eight rebounds and scored his 1,000th point at Villanova.

Saddiq Bey gave the ‘Cats some nice minutes, adding 10 points on 4-7 shooting and 2-4 from 3 along with three rebounds, an assist, and a steal.

Jermaine Samuels was curiously reluctant to shoot, passing up at least four or five open looks. He finished with four points on 4-5 from the foul line but had an impact with three offensive rebounds and three assists. His presence was also felt on the defensive end, where he had three steals and two blocks.

Jahvon Quinerly got 15 minutes and responded with eight points on 3-5 shooting to go with three rebounds and two assists.

Brandon Slater got nine minutes and quickly showed why he is expected to be a big part of Villanova’s future. He didn’t produce overwhelming statistics, putting up two points, two rebounds, and a block. But his energy and athleticism were on full display and it’s easy to see how he will be able to make an impact.

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree chipped in two points and eight rebounds, and Tim Delaney got on the stat sheet with one point, one rebound, and one block.

The offense looked stagnant at times early in the game and there were several instances of far too much dribbling. But the ‘Cats eventually found their rhythm and dropped 50 points in the second half, shooting 55 percent. ‘Nova ended up assisting on 16 of 28 made shots and drained a season-high 17 3’s.

It was an impressive showing and the defensive performance was particularly encouraging. CBS Sports’ Jon Rothstein shared an interesting stat on Villanova’s improving defense.