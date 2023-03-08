Villanova began the Big East Tournament in an unfamiliar situation: needing to win the tournament in order to earn an NCAA Tournament berth. The first step of that journey went about as well as you could have hoped, as the Wildcats cruised past Georgetown 80-48 Wednesday night.

Brandon Slater opened the scoring with a three, a sign of things to come for the ‘Cats despite a relatively cold start for both teams. After Slater’s three, ‘Nova wouldn’t score again for nearly three minutes until Justin Moore knocked down a three (an even bigger sign of things to come). The good news for ‘Nova was Georgetown wasn’t faring much better offensively and managed just one bucket over the first three-and-a-half minutes, so the ‘Cats had a 6-2 lead.

We often make the boxing comparison when teams trade blows and games play out as games of runs. The analogy was apt for the first half, but while Georgetown landed a few power punches, it was Villanova that was landing the haymakers.

The Hoyas started things off with a 6-0 run to turn Villanova’s 6-2 lead into an 8-6 deficit. But the Wildcats responded in a big way, answering with a 14-0 run to blow the game open and take a 20-8 lead. Georgetown tried to get off the mat, coming back with five straight points to keep things interesting. But ‘Nova hit right back with an 11-0 run to push the lead to 18 with just over six minutes to play.

The ’Cats would methodically build the lead to 21 heading into the break.

Villanova was strong at both ends, hitting 54% overall and knocking down 8-16 from beyond the arc. Moore hit 4-6 from three to lead all scorers with 12. Eight Wildcats scored in the first half and ‘Nova only committed three turnovers.

Defensively, ‘Nova limited Georgetown to 35% overall and 20% from three and the ‘Cats were dominant on the glass, outrebounding the Hoyas 19-11. With their NCAA Tournament hopes on the line, it was exactly how you’d want the ‘Cats to come out.

There wasn’t a whole lot of drama in the second half. Georgetown hit a three to open the half to pull within 18, but a pair of Slater free throws two minutes in pushed the lead back to 20 and the Hoyas would get no closer the rest of the game. The ‘Cats would continue to build the lead throughout the second half, capping things with a Chris Arcidiacono three to provide the final margin of 32.

Villanova’s offense wasn’t quite as efficient in the second half as the ‘Cats hit 42% overall and 39% from three, but they still managed to score 39 points. For the game ‘Nova shot 47% overall and 43% from three. It was the three-point shooting that was really the difference, as the ‘Cats rained in 15 threes to Georgetown’s three. The Hoyas managed to shoot just 34% overall and 20% from three. ‘Nova also built a dominant 43-27 edge on the glass.

Whitmore was fantastic, scoring 19 points on 8-11 shooting while adding 10 rebounds.

Moore added 13 points and six rebounds, while Slater, Mark Armstrong and Brendan Hausen each chipped in 10. In total, nine Wildcats scored Wednesday night and 11 got playing time. No one played more than 28 minutes.

That last note is particularly important. Needing to win four games in four days, fatigue can become a major issue. To get through the first game with nobody playing more than 28 minutes is huge. Moore logged just 20 minutes, while Eric Dixon played 23 and Slater played 19.

It was as ideal a start to the tournament as Villanova could have hoped for. Key players got to have relatively light nights and the ‘Cats played a good, crisp game that set the tone for the mission at hand perfectly.

The Wildcats will look to take the next step on Thursday night when they take on third-seeded Creighton. That game is scheduled for a 9:30 p.m. tip.