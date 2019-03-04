Villanova’s hopes of earning at least a share of the Big East regular-season title got a big boost on Sunday afternoon when Creighton took down Marquette 66-60.

The loss moved Marquette to 12-4 in Big East play, leaving them a half-game behind Villanova for the top spot in the league after the Golden Eagles went 0-2 last week, losing consecutive games for the first time this season.

As a result, Villanova can ensure at least a share of the title with a win over Seton Hall on Saturday.

The Golden Eagles have two games remaining, Wednesday at Seton Hall and Saturday at home against Georgetown. Spots three through 10 in the Big East are separated by just two games, with every team except St. John’s having two games left, so both the Pirates and the Hoyas have plenty to play for. Georgetown currently holds the three seed in the conference, while Seton Hall sits in sixth.

Not only does Villanova now control its own destiny in terms of earning a share of the title, but the opportunity remains to win the conference outright should the Wildcats take care of business against Seton Hall and the Golden Eagles slip up again in one of their final two games.