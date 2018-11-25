It was ugly. It was frustrating. It was stressful. But ultimately it was everything Nova Nation was hoping for, as the Wildcats beat No. 14 Florida State 66-60 to win the AdvoCare Invitational. For the sixth-straight year, Villanova claimed an early-season tournament championship, earning the first signature win of the season and taking an important step forward in the process.

The ‘Cats jumped out to a 10-2 lead, only to see Florida State respond to tie the game at 14. The result was a nip-tuck battle in which the teams stayed right with each other for the full 40 minutes.

‘Nova opened up a six-point lead with 5:42 to go on a dunk by Eric Paschall. But the Seminoles bounced back, reeling off an 8-2 push that culminated with Mfiondu Kabengele tying the game at 54 with a free throw.

Villanova responded with a 7-0 spurt of their own, led by four points from Saddiq Bey, to take a 61-54 lead with just 42 seconds to play. But the Seminoles refused to go quietly and, aided by some shaky free throw shooting from the ‘Cats, pulled within two at 62-60 with 18 seconds left.

The Wildcats were able to hold on courtesy of a pair of defensive stops and Collin Gillespie and Eric Paschall delivering at the charity stripe, taking the tournament with a 66-60 win.

Despite the less-than-pleasing aesthetics of the game, there’s a lot to like for Villanova. The ‘Cats did a good job dealing with the size of the Seminoles as well has handling their ball pressure. Florida State made it clear that it wasn’t going to let Villanova beat it from beyond the arc, and the ‘Cats did a nice job of adjusting, attacking openings, and taking what the FSU defense was giving them. In addition, Villanova did a nice job handling the pressure of a close, intense game, and the defense showed the ability to get key stops.

Collin Gillespie was fantastic, scoring 17 points on 7-11 shooting and committing just one turnover. He did a nice job attacking, and for the most part his decision making was very good.

Eric Paschall didn’t have the shooting touch that he had against Oklahoma State, but he finished with 15 points, earning 10 trips to the foul line and converting seven of those opportunities.

Phil Booth had some trouble dribbling through traffic and at the free throw line but made several clutch plays down the stretch and chipped in 12 points. He added four rebounds, two assists and two steals.

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree continued to impress, scoring 11 points on a perfect 5-5 from the field. He added eight rebounds, two steals, two blocks and an assist. He did a good job dealing with Florida State’s size. DCR’s progress from last season has been remarkable, and he has quickly developed into an impact-maker for the ‘Cats.

Saddiq Bey was quiet for much of the game, finishing with seven points and three rebounds. We mentioned his key role in Villanova’s late 7-0 run that ended up being the difference in the game, and he made a handful of impact plays late in the game. He has clearly earned Jay Wright’s trust, and we are seeing why.

The bench was a bit of a concern, as it contributed just four points in a combined 37 minutes for Jermaine Samuels, Joe Cremo, and Cole Swider, but we’ll touch more on that tomorrow.

Defensively, ‘Nova held Florida State to 43.1 percent shooting and 25 percent from deep. Only two Seminoles reached double figures and the ‘Cats swiped eight steals. Most importantly, the defense held up down the stretch, getting several key stops to secure the win.

It was an excellent test for the young Wildcats, and they responded nicely. The team now has a solid win on its resume and has restored a bit of confidence. It was encouraging to see Villanova be able to hold up in a tough, gritty basketball game against a very good team. While the ‘Cats are far from a finished product, they continue to show signs of progress. They will kick off the Big 5 schedule on Saturday when they head to La Salle.