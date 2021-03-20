NovaIllustrated - Cats Advance With 73-63 Win Over Winthrop

Villanova spent all week hearing that it was doomed to fall victim to the 12-5 upset, a narrative that started literally seconds after the matchup with Winthrop was announced. However, the Wildcats had other ideas, and put forth a solid performance to earn a 73-63 victory to advance to the round of 32.

The Wildcats jumped out to leads of 11-4 and 18-9, using strong rebounding and second-chance points to help build the advantage. However, Villanova would again suffer through an extended drought, this one stretching nearly five minutes, and as a result the Eagles were able to get right back in the game. During that stretch, Villanova also saw its advantage in second-chance points evaporate, something else that played a role in the Winthrop run. ‘Nova steadied itself in time to take a 34-33 lead into the break.

Justin Moore was fantastic for the ‘Cats in the first half, scoring 10 points. Meanwhile, Jeremiah Robinson-Earl did a bit of everything for ‘Nova, putting up eight points, six rebounds, and four assists.

Villanova did a lot of good things in the first half, passing the ball well and playing decent defense. The ‘Cats also held their own on the boards against a very good rebounding team in Winthrop. However, they were hampered by that scoring drought and some sub-par 3-point shooting, preventing them from having a more sizeable lead. In addition, the Wildcats shot just one free throw in the first half and were -2 from the line, an area that they should have been able to gain an advantage.

Villanova got a boost early in the second half when Bryan Antoine hit back-to-back 3s to push the lead to nine. Winthrop tried to hang around, and pulled within three a few times, including with 11:18 to go. But Villanova would make enough plays to keep the Eagles at bay, and restored a double-digit advantage at the 7:56 mark. From there, ‘Nova would lead by as many as 13 and Winthrop wouldn’t get closer than eight the rest of the way as the ‘Cats closed out the victory.

It was clear Villanova made getting to the free throw line a point of emphasis at halftime and executed it well. ‘Nova took 25 second-half free throws, finishing the game 19-26 and earning a five-point advantage from the line. The Wildcats were also +3 from beyond the arc and +4 from 2-point range.

Another big key for the ‘Cats was interior defense. Winthrop worked to attack the rim, and the Eagles attempted 16 layups in the first half but made just six. For the game, Winthrop was just 14-36 (39%) from 2-point range. Villanova also had an uncharacteristic eight blocks.

Winthrop had a slight advantage on the glass (34-31, 9-6 offensive) but Villanova more than held its own and prevented the Eagles from impacting the game on the boards. The Wildcats were also fantastic taking care of the ball, committing just six turnovers, most of which were the result of charge calls.

With ‘Nova taking care of the ball, and not committing live-ball turnovers when there were miscues, the ‘Cats were able to control the pace and force the Eagles to play in the halfcourt and work hard for their offense. We mentioned the 2-point defense, and Winthrop shot 36.2% overall and 31.8% from 3.

Robinson-Earl was fantastic, finishing with 22 points, 11 rebounds, six assists, and three blocks. Moore added 15 points, three rebounds, and two assists while playing disruptive defense, adding three blocks of his own. Jermaine Samuels had 11 points, seven rebounds, two assists, and two blocks. Caleb Daniels rounded out the double-figure scorers for ‘Nova with 10 points and three rebounds.

Antoine hit those two huge 3s and added a pair of free throws for eight points to go with two rebounds. He also had a couple of deflections. Cole Swider added six points, a rebound, and a steal while Brandon Slater had one point, two rebounds, and a block while battling foul trouble.

Jay Wright did a great job with the rotation and eight Wildcats played at least 13 minutes. The ‘Cats responded with contributions from pretty much everybody, and they did an excellent job executing a very good game plan. The adjustment at halftime to get to the line more was key as well.

All around it was a very solid performance from the ‘Cats, one made a bit sweeter for fans by all the trash talk and doubt that dominated the week. It was one of Villanova’s best and most consistent defensive efforts of the season and came against a talented offensive team that can be difficult to guard. Again, everything from the scouting, to the game plan, to the execution was really good Friday night.

With the win, ‘Nova moves on to the Round of 32, where it will face 13-seed North Texas, who upset 4-seed Purdue, for a spot in the Sweet 16.