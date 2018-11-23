On Friday, Villanova was able to build off its win on Thursday as it advanced to the final of the AdvoCare Invitational with a 77-58 victory over Oklahoma State.

The ‘Cats scored first and never looked back as they never trailed in the game. The lead reached double digits six minutes into the game and stayed there for much of the duration.

Oklahoma State made a couple of pushes, but much like on Thursday, Villanova had the answer each time.

Jay Wright and ‘Nova Nation have to pleased with the performance at both ends of the court.

The Cowboys entered the game with a defense that was making things incredibly difficult on opposing offenses, especially shooting the ball. The ‘Cats started the game hot and finished shooting 45.5 percent from the floor and 40 percent from deep. Villanova scored 1.222 points per possession, well above the 0.755 Oklahoma State had been allowing entering the game.

‘Nova did an excellent job moving the ball, assisting on 18 of 25 made field goals.

For the first time this season, Phil Booth and Eric Paschall both had things working offensively and they led the way for the ‘Cats. Booth had 20 points on 7-15 shooting and 5-11 from deep, adding five assists and three rebounds. Paschall was fantastic, finally finding his 3-point stroke and netting 22 points. He shot 8-13 from the field and 6-10 from beyond the arc, adding five rebounds. The difference with Booth and Paschall leading the way was clear, and hopefully is something we’ll see more consistently going forward.

Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree continued his excellent play, scoring nine points on just two shots and grabbing 13 rebounds. He added three assists and two steals. An interesting note was a development in DCR’s handling of dribble hand offs. After yesterday’s drive and dunk following Canisius (understandably) ignoring that threat, Cosby-Roundtree appeared to be keeping an eye out for an opportunity for a repeat of that play. None materialized, but his willingness to do so and his increased comfort in handling the ball in DHO situations could be big for ‘Nova going forward. It adds another dimension to the play, and at the very least forces defenses to adjust how they defend it. It’s something to keep an eye on going forward, as its something ‘Nova likes to run.

Saddiq Bey continued to impress as well. He again earned the start and played 29 minutes. He scored 13 points, grabbed nine rebounds and dished two assists. He played with great energy and aggressiveness and looks increasingly comfortable. He led the team in plus/minus with a +26.

Collin Gillespie was quiet offensively, scoring five points on 2-6 shooting. He had five assists and three rebounds.

The bench was quiet as Wright went with a tight rotation, feeding the lions share of the minutes to the starters. Only Cole Swider scored off the bench, chipping in eight points.

Defensively Villanova did a great job against an Oklahoma State team that loves to shoot the three and had been having success from deep. The Cowboys shot just 32 percent from deep.

‘Nova was again able to use rebounding to its advantage, outrebounding the Cowboys 39-26. The ‘Cats grabbed 13 offensive rebounds, converting them into 17 second chance points.

Most importantly, the ‘Cats continued to show progress. They secured their first top 60 KenPom win of the season. Villanova will get a stiff test in Sunday’s final, where it will face either No. 14 Florida State or No. 19 LSU.







